New Ninja Blast™ Portable Blender Challenges the Competition with Powerful, Innovative, On-The-Go Blending

First Ninja Cordless Blender Makes It Easy to Live Life at Full Blast

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja, the #1 brand in blending in the US for the last four consecutive years[1], is disrupting the market by bringing the power and high-performance of its award-winning blenders on the go with its first cordless blender: the Ninja Blast™ Portable Blender.

Packing power and performance all in one portable, lightweight, cordless blender the Ninja Blast™ is the perfect solution for high-quality drinks on the way to or from the gym or even while at the beach with friends. Blasting through ice and frozen ingredients with its durable, stainless steel BlastBlade™ technology, the Ninja Blast™ offers the best cordless blending power [2] at 16oz or 18oz, with better particle breakdown than competitors.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Ninja Blast™ and allow people to blend anywhere they want by powering their personal performance on-the-go," said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer. "With the Ninja Blast™, you can easily unleash blending creativity in the palm of your hand and make anything from fruity smoothies to creamy milkshakes or even zesty salad dressings - the options are endless."

The cordless, hassle-free, leak-proof design is complete with a long-lasting battery that can blend up to 15 times within a single charge. Not to mention, the motor base fits conveniently in car cup holders, making travel a breeze. Once home, drop the BPA free sip lid and blending vessel in the dishwasher or give it a quick self-clean with a 30 second blend cycle with water and a drop of dish soap.

Whether the day includes intense workouts, back-to-back meetings in the office or a visit to the park with kids, the new Ninja® Blast makes it easy to live life at full blast.

The Ninja Blast™ will come in six colors, and is now available for pre-order in the black colorway for $59.99 on NinjaKitchen.com. It will also be available for purchase at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart soon.

About Ninja:

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. SharkNinja has built two billion-dollar brands, Shark® and Ninja®, each of which has a proven track record of establishing leadership positions by disrupting numerous small household appliance product categories including Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty. Products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. Ninja® and Shark® are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About JS Global:

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

