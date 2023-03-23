PatientRightsAdvocate.org Launches Nationwide Six-Figure 'Patient Voices' Awareness Campaign

Patients from across the country share their untold stories, emphasizing how price transparency can help Americans avoid overwhelming medical debt

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) launched a new nationwide awareness campaign entitled " Patient Voices ," which highlights the stories of everyday Americans who have endured crippling medical debt and financial devastation due to hidden prices in healthcare.

This six-figure initial effort marks the beginning of a campaign to share untold stories from patients across the United States that will run on cable TV and targeted digital media, calling on elected leaders to enforce the Hospital Price Transparency Rule.

In a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Ranking Member Frank Pallone, and Health Subcommittee Chair Brett Guthrie and Ranking Member Anna Eshoo, PRA highlighted the Patient Voices campaign, which includes a 30-second TV ad that will run in Washington, D.C.

"These real-world stories of ordinary Americans financially ruined by a lack of upfront healthcare prices demonstrate the urgent need for Congress to deliver meaningful price transparency," said Cynthia Fisher, Founder and Chairman of PatientsRightsAdvocate.org. "Approximately 100 million Americans have medical debt as a result of hidden prices in healthcare. By sharing their stories, PatientRightsAdvocate.org can motivate policymakers to enforce healthcare price transparency and encourage the public to demand upfront prices. Actual prices will empower patients and all American consumers to reduce their healthcare costs, protect themselves from overcharges, and avoid financial devastation."

Despite healthcare price transparency receiving support from 90% of Americans, PRA's most recent Hospital Price Transparency Compliance Report revealed that less than one-quarter of hospitals reviewed are complying with the rule, which took effect more than two years ago. Yet, the federal government has only penalized two hospitals for noncompliance.

