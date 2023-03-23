TCL Announces 2023 Global Sponsorships Highlighting the Powerful Connection Between Technology and Sports

Utilizing innovative Mini LED and QLED TV offerings to unite fans as they experience new realms of entertainment together.

HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today demonstrated its commitment to its customers and one of the globes most commonly shared passions, with the announcement of several high-profile sports sponsorships, spanning a variety of disciplines across multiple markets.

As a brand on a mission to inspire greatness, TCL understands the impact sport has on the hearts and lives of people from all corners of the world. Harnessing the power of technology to make watching sports more enjoyable and entertaining than ever before, TCL aims to bring people together to celebrate meaningful moments and revel in the joy of one of life's greatest pastimes.

Like TCL's customer base, the world of sports is incredibly rich and diverse. At beginning of this year, TCL America announced it has been named the Official Partner of the NFL in North America. Instead of singling out one particular discipline, TCL has opted to broaden its reach by supporting a myriad of beloved national teams and eminent events in a cross section of competitive leagues.

Supporting Latin America's Top Football Fixture as Premium Partner of the CONMEBOL Libertadores

By sponsoring one of the most important leagues in South America, the CONMEBOL Libertadores, TCL hopes to encourage a global audience to engage with the regions' love of football.

TCL joins other global brands in sponsoring the CONMEBOL Libertadores during the 2023-2026 cycle, where it will benefit from brand exposure on the patches of the referee shirts, billboards on the field, and LED billboards. The brand will receive tickets to be able to activate with clients in all countries, offering superfans enriched experiences.

Kicking off 2023 with a Renewed Focus on European Football; TCL Becomes Official Partner of both the Spanish and Italian National Teams

Across the pond and highlighting the brand's commitment to Europe, TCL has also reached an agreement with both the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to become the official partner of both the Spanish and Italian national teams respectively, until 2026.

With anticipation building for an upcoming summer of major football tournaments, there has never been a more exciting time to be a fan of European Football. TCL's support of these two legendary teams underlines its determination to continue to grow in two very important European markets.

With additional support for various teams and competitions in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and the United States, amongst others, TCL's commitment to football is long standing and far reaching. TCL has also established on-going relationships with some of the game's greatest sporting heroes, most recently with Pedri, Rodrygo, Phil Foden and Raphaël Varane.

Officially partnering with The Australian Football League (AFL)

Since operating in the Australian market from 2004, TCL Electronics provides a wide range of products from TVs to washing machines. As one of the most exciting sports on the planet, The Australian Football League (AFL) announced a new partnership with TCL Electronics in Australia. The partnership will connect the AFL with TCL, who have a long-standing tradition of recognizing the power of sport and the connective spirit that inspires greatness in players and the wider community.

TCL will also host key customers, suppliers, and retailers throughout the year within the TCL Supersite at Marvel Stadium and at AFL Events.

Expanding Basketball Across the Globe via FIBA Basketball World Cup Partnership

Beyond football, TCL is preparing to deliver the world's largest basketball tournament and the sport's brightest stars to the Philippines ahead of the forthcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Beginning on August 25, the three hosts—the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia—will host the World Cup Group Phase. The competition will culminate on September 10 in Manila, Philippines, with the crowning of the 2023 champions.

Strengthening TCL's Footprint in India Through Sponsorship of Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Team

TCL has also become an official partner of popular Indian cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the fourth year in a row, demonstrating its commitment to customers in India through the support of its most treasured national sport.

With the commencement of the 2023 cricket season at the end of this month, fans in India and globally will be glued to their TV sets in anticipation. Through its accessible technology and support of SRH, TCL offers a convenient and immersive viewing experience for millions of cricket lovers worldwide.

Leaders In and Off the Field – The Powerful Pairing of Technology and Sports

TCL recognizes that TVs have the unique ability to connect and inspire people around the world, by immersing them in the action that unfolds on screen. Of all the TV content available, there is undeniably something magical about watching live sports and feeling the exact same emotion that millions of other viewers across the world are feeling at the same time.

As a titan of inclusive innovation, TCL believes that these moments of magic should be accessible to the masses, striving to create best-in-class Mini LED and QLED TV sets of unparalleled value. Ensure users never miss a moment of the action with TCL's range of XL screens measuring up 98" and making them feel like they are right there on the sidelines. What's more, through these global sponsorships that will appeal to a broad spectrum of fans, TCL hopes to inspire moments of greatness within users.

To discover more about how TCL's latest products can help you enjoy your favorite tournament, visit www.tcl.com.

