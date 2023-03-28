VINTAGE STYLE BLOOMS AT THE SPRING MANHATTAN VINTAGE SHOW ON APRIL 14TH AND 15TH

The longest-running vintage show in New York City featuring the largest selection of vintage fashion, accessories, fine jewelry, and textiles returns

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manhattan Vintage Show , New York City's most iconic discovery destination for vintage style, will return to the landmark Metropolitan Pavilion on April 14 and 15. The spring show will host more than 90+ independent vintage dealers and their extraordinary, one-of-a-kind vintage collections across bridal, fashion, jewelry, accessories, and more. The Manhattan Vintage Show is open to the public; tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

Manhattan Vintage Show, April 2023 (PRNewswire)

The April show will highlight never-before-seen dealer collections in vintage bridal such as bespoke and reconstructed wedding gowns, rare and precious engagement rings, and a myriad of upcycled laces and other heirloom treasures. Guests will also have the opportunity to shop an extensive selection of vintage designer handbags and accessories in addition to vintage menswear apparel and upcycled and sustainably sourced denim for both men and women.

Owners Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer have a passion for bringing people together that support community, inspire innovation, and create extraordinary shopping experiences. The Manhattan Vintage Show is the embodiment of those values and beliefs.

"Our passion for vintage and making vintage accessible to everyone is at the heart and soul of everything we do and the true essence of The Manhattan Vintage Show," says Amy Abrams, co-owner of The Manhattan Vintage Show. "Spring is such a wonderful time for discovery, and I wanted that theme to permeate every aspect of this show."

With each new season, The Manhattan Vintage Show reinvigorates the vintage space, bringing a new assortment of dealers, guests, and shoppers to a welcoming location that celebrates #vintageforall.

Visit www.manhattanvintage.com or follow @thevintageshow to learn more.

Location: Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, NYC 10011

Dates & Times: April 14 from 12-1 PM (early access)| April 14 from 1-7 PM & April 15 , 11 AM-6 PM (general admission)

Tickets: Eventbrite

THE MANHATTAN VINTAGE SHOW is New York's iconic vintage show featuring the largest collection of clothing, jewelry, accessories, and antique textiles in the world. Three times a year, over 90+ dealers showcase their collections of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories, and textiles that reflect every era, style, and point of view capturing the history of fashion. Find fashion from the 20th through the 21st century and all decades in between. The Manhattan Vintage Show is an invitation to vintage lovers of all backgrounds, ages, and tastes to experience this extraordinary world of vintage for all.

SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES was established by Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create retail experiences that bolster the courage of entrepreneurs, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in New York City, supports entrepreneurs while powering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's current portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas , a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration , a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion for the next-generation vintage shopper established in 2021, and The Manhattan Vintage Show.

