Cultural tourism of Shandong highlighted at Qingdao conference

BEIJING, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: Shandong displayed the province's latest achievements in the cultural tourism industry by hosting a tourism development conference for bureau and enterprise leaders across the world in the coastal city of Qingdao from March 26 to 27.

The opening ceremony of the 2023 Shandong Tourism Development Conference was held in Qingdao on March 26. Fang Xiangang / For China Daily (PRNewswire)

Themed "Meet with Fashionable Qingdao, Share Hospitality in Shandong", the 2023 Shandong Tourism Development Conference introduced investment channels of cultural tourism, promoted exchanges and mutual learning, stimulated market vitality and enhanced the province's brand.

Moreover, the event aimed to show the new image of Shandong and build a platform for leading cultural tourism companies to make an investment there.

During the conference, 18 key projects such as leisure vacations, ecological tourism and cultural creativity were signed, with a total investment of 44.96 billion yuan ($6.54 billion).

They include a tourism complex project on the Jiaodong peninsula and the Tangdao Bay Culture and Art Center, each with an investment of 3 billion yuan.

At the conference Qingdao issued stimulus policies at a cultural tourism promotion activity to attract investment. The initiative also aimed to complete the city's industrial chain system and develop new industrial advantages in cultural tourism.

Qingdao plans to provide a maximum subsidy of 5 million yuan for major cultural tourism projects invested by companies from outside the city; offer a maximum reward of 6 million yuan to local award-winning films; and provide a maximum subsidy of 3 million yuan to local cruise companies that operate regularly.

The city also issued cultural and tourism consumption vouchers through the "Cloud Tour in Qingdao" smart platform. The platform is an important part of the conference's digital cultural tourism experience sector.

According to the local government, the vouchers serve as an important measure to boost market confidence; are an innovative solution to apply smart cultural tourism products to people's lives; and encourage the public to participate in such activities and share the development achievements of the cultural tourism industry.

