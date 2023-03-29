SkySlope releases SkySlope Forms mobile app for iOS to enable REALTORS® to manage transactions from anywhere

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, one of the proptech industry's most trusted transaction management providers, has launched its new iPhone app for SkySlope Forms, to make it simple for REALTORS® to prepare and manage real estate forms digitally. The app allows real estate deals to keep moving forward — even while agents are on the go.

SkySlope Forms includes libraries licensed to SkySlope by REALTOR® associations and MLSs. Every form is mapped with editable fields that can be adjusted by agents directly in the app.

"We live in a world where mobile solutions are critical to our agents' success," says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith, "With agents' work locations becoming more flexible, the Forms app allows them to evolve their workflow and take their work anywhere."

An easy-to-use interface empowers agents to keep transactions up-to-date, organized, and constantly tracking forward. To reduce errors and ensure an excellent client experience, transactions can be edited at a moment's notice — not saved for a return to the office, optimizing how and where agents spend their time.

SkySlope has long been a leader in the digital transaction management space. Founded in 2011, SkySlope serves over 650,000 real estate professionals and manages almost 3 million transactions annually. Consistently earning high marks for its ease of use and exemplary customer service, the SkySlope Forms app promises to further advance the company's technological foothold.

"Perhaps most exciting about the SkySlope Forms app is — big picture-wise — it's going to create a usable platform for us to begin incorporating future-forward tech like writing an offer via voice assist," says Smith. "Our goal at SkySlope is always to get agents out from behind a screen and in the field as much as possible. This is just the beginning."

The SkySlope Forms app will be available in the Apple app store. An existing SkySlope Forms account is required to access the app.

