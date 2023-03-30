Embrace Pet Insurance Launches Modern Approach to Claims Processing with Proprietary AI Solution

The innovative platform is 75 percent faster than the standard claims processing method

CLEVELAND, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, has launched Apollo, a first-to-market platform powered by AI to automate routine claim processes such as document handling, data extraction and claim adjudication. The platform, which was built and designed completely in-house, is over 75 percent faster than Embrace's standard claims processing method. Utilizing the trademarked "Lightning Claims" protocol to predetermine covered claims, Apollo has processed nearly 250,000 claims since its launch in June 2022, which represents more than 50 percent of all claims processed during that time period.

Embrace Pet Insurance is a leading pet insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. (PRNewswire)

Since the tool's introduction, Embrace has leveraged Apollo to improve customer service and provide even more efficient reimbursements while also freeing up critical time for Embrace claims adjusters to focus on high-value activities like providing personalized client communications, strengthening customer relationships and addressing complex claims. While the platform is currently being used primarily by the Claims team, Embrace is highly invested in expanding the use of AI across all aspects of the business where there is the opportunity for processes to be improved and benefit from automation.

"Embrace's Apollo processing system ensures we provide an exceptional customer experience through a unique combination of AI technology, human intelligence and top-tier customer support," says Brian Macias, president of Embrace Pet Insurance. "Apollo will enable our team to be more productive and efficient, while maximizing the speed at which claims are reimbursed. AI is not replacing the expertise of our claims adjusters, but rather allows them to focus on more complex claims and projects where their experience is best utilized. This platform is a groundbreaking development within the pet insurance industry, and our team is paving the way of the future with this modernized approach."

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance