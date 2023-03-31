360 Pet Nutrition Asks Pet Parents to "Make the Switch" this April for Active Dog Month

360 Pet Nutrition, The Revolutionary Freeze-Dried Raw Pet Food Brand Provides Healthy, Nutritious Freeze-Dried Raw Food for Your Dog's Optimized Nutrition

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Pet Nutrition ™ is a premium pet food brand made with state-of-the-art freeze-dried technology. Crafted with the highest-quality, carefully selected proteins, fruits, and vegetables, 360 Pet Nutrition wants to ensure each pet obtains optimal nutrition, every day of their life. This year for Active Dog Month, also known as Canine Fitness Month, 360 Pet Nutrition encourages all pet parents to maintain an active lifestyle full of beneficial exercise, while making important choices about their pet's nutritional wellness.

360 Pet Nutrition™ is a premium pet food brand made with state-of-the-art freeze-dried technology. Crafted with the highest-quality, carefully selected proteins, fruits, and vegetables, 360 Pet Nutrition wants to ensure each pet obtains optimal nutrition, every day of their life. (PRNewswire)

Most dog food formulas, especially kibble and commercially available canned foods, are cooked with high heat which results in ingredients being stripped of their natural nutrients. Vitamins and minerals are then added back to the food after processing which is not the natural way dogs are intended to eat. 360 Pet Nutrition strives to bring your pets back to their natural diet with carefully-crafted food and treats made from only raw animal protein, nutrient-rich vegetables and fruits, and no grains, cereals, or fillers. These nourishing formulas help support a shinier, healthier coat, more predictable digestion, bright eyes, a healthy weight, and sharp senses.*

For Active Dog Month this year in April, 360 Pet Nutrition asks pet parents all over the United States and the globe to "Make the Switch" to a healthy, nutritious freeze-dried raw food for your dog's optimized nutrition.

360 Pet Nutrition helps your pet live an, active life through their thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Some of their best-selling products are as follows.

360 Pet Nutrition Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, Multi-Meat Formula - a wholesome dog food formulated with a variety of meats and seafood, rich in omega 3 fats to help keep your pet's joints comfortable, their coat shiny and healthy and their muscles strong. Also available in Chicken Formula.* - a wholesome dog food formulated with a variety of meats and seafood, rich in omega 3 fats to help keep your pet's joints comfortable, their coat shiny and healthy and their muscles strong. Also available in Chicken Formula.*

360 Pet Nutrition Freeze Dried Raw Chicken Liver Dog Treats - a wholesome, simple, and delicious treat made with carefully sourced chicken livers that have been freeze-dried to lock in nutrients. Also available in Chicken Breast, Bison Liver or Beef Liver - a wholesome, simple, and delicious treat made with carefully sourced chicken livers that have been freeze-dried to lock in nutrients. Also available in Chicken Breast, Bison Liver or Beef Liver

360 Pet Nutrition Canine Superfood Boost Blend - a 5-in-1 meal-topper formula is designed to help boost your dog's nutrition, no matter what food is in their bowl. Each scoop of this delicious, beef-flavored powder is carefully formulated to support your pup's health from 5 angles: superfoods blend, bone and joint support, mushroom immune support, vitamin and mineral blend, and digestive enzyme blend. - a 5-in-1 meal-topper formula is designed to help boost your dog's nutrition, no matter what food is in their bowl. Each scoop of this delicious, beef-flavored powder is carefully formulated to support your pup's health from 5 angles: superfoods blend, bone and joint support, mushroom immune support, vitamin and mineral blend, and digestive enzyme blend.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

To learn more about 360 Pet Nutrition's Freeze-Dried Raw Complete Meal for Adult Dogs, visit the Amazon Storefront or find more information at 360petnutrition.com . You can also follow 360 Pet Nutrition on social media - On Instagram @360petnutrition , On Twitter @360petnutrition , and on Facebook @360PetNutrition .

About 360 Pet Nutrition

360 Pet Nutrition is a leading provider of premium pet food, treats, and supplements that promote optimal health and wellness for pets. Their mission is to create high-quality, innovative products that improve the lives of pets and their owners. With a focus on all-natural ingredients and a commitment to excellence, 360 Pet Nutrition continues to revolutionize the pet nutrition industry.

Press Contact:

Press@360PetNutrition.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360 Pet Nutrition