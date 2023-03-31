Mesirow Ranks 14th on Crain's Chicago Business 2023 Money Managers List

Mesirow ranks #4 among private, employee-owned firms

Ranks in top 5 for Chicago -based portfolio manager and analyst headcount

Firm added employees globally in 2022; number of Chicago -based employees increased 5%

CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, announced that the firm ranked 14th in Crain's Chicago's List of Top Money Managers for 2023.1

This year's list presents the top 35 firms as ranked by assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Mesirow's strong rank in terms of assets under management is enhanced by the firm's relationships with all investment client types identified by Crain's, from corporate, education, and endowments and foundations to high net worth, health care, mutual funds/retail, state/local government pensions and unions.

"We are honored to once again be ranked among Chicago's top money managers," said Natalie A. Brown, CEO. "Mesirow remains dedicated to delivering traditional and alternative investment strategies to a diverse set of global investors. Through the challenging market environment of 2023, our specialist teams kept their focus on strategic diversification, risk mitigation and alpha generation."

Over the past two years, the firm's assets under management have advanced 18%, a growth rate attributable to the firm's intentional culture and ability to attract talented, innovative thinkers who successfully grow their businesses and hire the next generation of talented leaders. This approach has driven Mesirow's entrepreneurial, employee-owned culture for more than 85 years.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.2

1 2023 Crain's Chicago Business Money Managers List (received March 2023), is an annual list of the top 35 firms as ranked by assets under management as of December 31, 2022. To quality, companies generally must be headquartered locally. Rankings are based on the opinions of Crain's Chicago which does not receive compensation from the advisors in exchange for placement on a ranking. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

2 Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 RIA Firms (Received September 2022 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). Barron's is a weekly magazine/newspaper published by Dow Jones & Company that conducted the survey. The survey consisted of a 145-question questionnaire, used to collect information about the firm, wealth advisors, financial, and other general information. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.