2023 New York International Auto Show Guests Use Artificial Intelligence to Create their Picture-Perfect Lexus

Lexus guests attending the 2023 New York International Auto Show have the ability to create art featuring the all-new Lexus RX 350 and RZ 450e luxury utility vehicles

Engagement point leverages popular technology to further tell the story of Lexus' blend of technology and design, appealing to a broad spectrum of luxury guests and customers

Guests can create their art from April 7-16 at NYIAS, courtesy of AI model trained by software, data and cloud services company Toyota Connected North America

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not hard to imagine your picture-perfect 2023 Lexus RX or 2023 Lexus RZ 450e luxury utility vehicle. But, it's even better to envision it on your own terms – especially amid the hustle and bustle of the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

Through the power of artificial intelligence, guests attending NYIAS at the Jacob Javits Center from April 7-16 are able to type in a prompt for the Lexus RX or RZ, placing either vehicle in a setting limited only by their imagination, and manifest that vision into existence.

"Lexus is focused on creating innovative ways to connect with our guests, and this time, we're using Generative AI technology at the New York International Auto Show to engage with them in a unique and very personalized way," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus Marketing. "As we've shown with the recent launches of the all-new Lexus RX and RZ, intuitive technology is a key pillar of the brand, and this experience featuring these two vehicles provides guests the opportunity to explore what it would look like to have the RX and RZ as a part of their everyday lives and their dreams."

At the Lexus display, guests are guided through prompts that generate images that appear on a 98-inch screen, featuring either the Lexus RX or RZ. Afterward, guests can send themselves their images via email, allowing them to bring their art home with them with nearly any backdrop they could fathom – even in a galaxy far, far away.

To develop the AI art tool, Lexus collaborated with data scientists and machine learning engineers at Toyota Connected North America (TCNA), a data, cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and software center of excellence headquartered in Plano, Texas. TCNA leveraged state-of-the-art Generative AI models such as Stable Diffusion and ControlNet architectures to train a proprietary Generative AI model to generate photorealistic or artistic style images – all by way of text input. The model was trained on more than 500 photos of each vehicle, capturing every detail imaginable.

Additionally, the stable diffusion model was trained on LAION-5B dataset from non-profit organization LAION to use for backgrounds, artistic styles and detailing.

"At TCNA, we are always looking at new ways to leverage data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other cutting-edge technologies to deliver value to our customers and engage with them," said Shravanthi Denthumdas, vice president of Engineering, Mobility & Emerging Technologies, TCNA. "Generative AI is such a new field for most of the companies, and we're enthusiastic for our partnership with the Lexus marketing team and utilize this technology to develop strong bonds with guests."

This next-level engagement follows up on last year's successful launch of Lexus Performance Driving School's first non-fungible token (NFT), which provided guests who completed the program a digital keepsake. Embedded with performance data and hero images, more than 60 guests minted their NFTs to their cryptocurrency wallets, where they can keep them in perpetuity or use them to potentially unlock future experiences with the Lexus brand.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About Toyota Connected, Inc.

Based in Plano, Texas, Toyota Connected North America (TCNA) was established in 2016 to contribute toward realizing Toyota's global vision for an intelligent mobile society. As an independent Toyota company, TCNA serves as a software and innovation hub that leverages big data from vehicles to humanize the driving experience, providing customers secure, seamless and contextual services. Comprised primarily of software engineers and data scientists, TCNA is a center of excellence for connected services that elevate the customer experience as well as benefitting dealers, distributors and partners. At the heart of TCNA is Toyota's belief in human-centered mobility and a fundamental commitment to personal privacy. Learn more at toyotaconnected.com.

2023 New York International Auto Show Guests Use Artificial Intelligence to Create their Picture-Perfect Lexus (PRNewswire)

