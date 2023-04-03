Mazda Reports March Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 34,778 vehicles, an increase of 5.3    percent compared to March 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 88,384     vehicles; an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 5.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,309 vehicles in March, an increase of 20 percent compared to March 2022.

Sales Highlights

  • Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 4,010 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever March sales of CX-30 with 6,779 vehicles sold.
  • 2nd best-ever March sales of CX-5 with 16,612 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,470 vehicles, a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales total 11,326 vehicles; a decrease of 12.3 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 7,105 vehicles, an increase of 83.2 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 19,264 vehicles; an increase of 69.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














March

March

YOY %

% MTD


March

March

YOY %

% MTD



2023

2022

Change

DSR


2023

2022

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,872

3,053

(5.9) %

(5.9) %


7,295

9,492

(23.1) %

(23.1) %


Mazda 3 Sdn

1,182

1,050

12.6 %

12.6 %


3778

3,704

2.0 %

2.0 %


Mazda 3 HB

1,690

2,003

(15.6) %

(15.6) %


3517

5,788

(39.2) %

(39.2) %













Mazda6

0

14

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


0

325

(100.0) %

(100.0) %













MX-5 Miata

1,083

663

63.3 %

63.3 %


2,590

1,605

61.4 %

61.4 %


MX-5 

583

162

259.9 %

259.9 %


1343

524

156.3 %

156.3 %


MXR

500

501

(0.2) %

(0.2) %


1247

1,081

15.4 %

15.4 %













CX-3

-

0

-

-


-

0

-

-


CX-30

6,779

3,343

102.8 %

102.8 %


19870

9,494

109.3 %

109.3 %


CX-5

16,612

21,645

(23.3) %

(23.3) %


38727

50,653

(23.5) %

(23.5) %


CX-9

3,151

4,148

(24.0) %

(24.0) %


9836

10,463

(6.0) %

(6.0) %


CX-50

4,010

56

7060.7 %

7060.7 %


9764

56

17335.7 %

17335.7 %


MX-30

4

101

(96.0) %

(96.0) %


15

180

(91.7) %

(91.7) %


C90

252

0

-

-


269

0

-

-


C9P

15

0

-

-


18

0

-

-


CARS

3,955

3,730

6.0 %

6.0 %


9,885

11,422

(13.5) %

(13.5) %


TRUCKS

30,823

29,293

5.2 %

5.2 %


78,499

70,846

10.8 %

10.8 %













TOTAL

34,778

33,023

5.3 %

5.3 %


88,384

82,268

7.4 %

7.4 %
























*Selling Days

27

27




75

75















