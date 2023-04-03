New FoodSaver® Compact Vacuum Sealer Delivers Full-Sized Power in a Modern Design that Saves 30% More Space in the Kitchen

The new FoodSaver Space Saving vacuum sealing system makes food preservation as easy as one, two, three

ATLANTA, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodSaver®, the makers of the no. 1 vacuum sealing system, and a part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, today announced its latest innovation designed to take up less space in the kitchen. The new Space Saving Vacuum Sealer saves 30% more space than other FoodSaver models, delivers the same power as full-sized designs, and can be stored either vertically or in a kitchen drawer, making it perfect for apartment living or smaller kitchens.

The FoodSaver Space Saving Vacuum Sealer fits in kitchen drawers and stands up vertically to take up minimal counter space. (PRNewswire)

"The FoodSaver brand knows how much our consumers covet their kitchen counter space, especially in smaller kitchens," said Lauren King, FoodSaver Brand Director. "That's why we launched the new FoodSaver Space Saving Vacuum Sealer that offers the same functionality of a countertop vacuum sealer while eliminating storage concerns with its space-saving design."

FoodSaver Space Saving Vacuum Sealer

The new model features a built-in bag alignment tool that correctly aligns the vacuum storage bag to ensure a proper seal every time. The machine is compatible with all FoodSaver bags, rolls, and accessories and includes a dishwasher-safe removable drip tray for easy cleanup.

The Space Saving Vacuum Sealer requires just three simple steps to achieve an airtight seal:

Place the food you want to seal into a FoodSaver bag and insert into the removable drip tray. Press down the lid to lock in place. Hit the vacuum/seal button and let the machine take it from here. Once the Seal Indicator Light stops flashing, you'll know sealing is complete.

Like other FoodSaver products, the Space Saving Vacuum Sealer extends the shelf life of food up to 5x longer*, reduces food waste, and saves consumers up to $2,700 annually on groceries.**

The easy-to-use vacuum sealer comes in three models and two colors including Black and Silver. MSRP's range from $109.99 to $124.99, and the space saving appliances are available now at FoodSaver.com, Walmart, and Amazon, and available at Target next month.

For more information visit www.foodsaver.com, and follow FoodSaver on Instagram , YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok for food storage tips and recipe inspirations.

About FoodSaver®

When it comes to vacuum sealing, food storage, and food preservation, the FoodSaver® brand is committed to bringing a level of quality and expertise that cannot be replicated. The FoodSaver® Vacuum Sealing system works by removing air from food storage bags and food containers prior to storing, freezing, sous vide cooking, or marinating, to ensure that flavor and freshness of food is preserved longer. This helps to reduce food waste, which in turn allows you to save money on food and groceries. Visit www.foodsaver.com for more information.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, https://www.newellbrands.com/ .

*Compared to ordinary storage methods

**Based on bulk buying, buying on sale and preventing waste for a family of four

