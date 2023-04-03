Iconic brand offers $10,000 scholarships to 10 lucky winners across the nation

HORSHAM, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas'® believes in supporting all of life's possibilities and this year the brand is putting its money where its mouth is: to encourage students to Dream What's Possible and set them up for success, the folks at Thomas' are giving away $100,000 in scholarship funds. Beginning today through Friday, May 26, fans can head to DreamWhatsPossible.com to enter for a chance to win one of 10 $10,000 scholarships.

Thomas’® Launches Dream What’s Possible Sweepstakes, Donating $100,000 to Support Academic Futures (PRNewswire)

To enter, consumers must be 18 years old or older and currently enrolled in an educational program; or a guardian of a child aged five to 17 years old. Fans will visit DreamWhatsPossible.com to complete a simple entry form for the chance to win. Following the submission period, 10 winners will be randomly selected to win a $10,000 scholarship which will be paid directly to a qualified 529 account or college savings account established by the winner or the winner's guardian.

"We're taking 'Wake up to what's possible with Thomas' to a new level this year as we work to kickstart not just better days, but stronger futures," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "Life's possibilities are endless when powered by education, and we've proudly launched this sweepstakes to encourage students across the nation to dream big, and to support them along the way."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

For additional details and official rules on the Dream What's Possible sweepstakes, visit DreamWhatsPossible.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

Thomas' English Muffins and Bagels (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA