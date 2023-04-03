Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Change

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced the appointment of Tellis Bethel as chief diversity officer (CDO), Toyota Motor North America, effective April 3, 2023.

Bethel will lead Toyota's long-standing efforts to advance diversity and inclusion through an integrated, holistic strategy that addresses the workplace, the marketplace and society and reflects the company's core value of respect for people. In this role, Tellis will report to Ted Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America.

Bethel will continue to serve as group vice president and chief social innovation officer where he oversees TMNA's strategic partnerships, education initiatives such as Driving Possibilities, and the Way Forward Fund. With the goal of ensuring mobility for all, Bethel directs programs to expand access to opportunities and create a culture of inclusion that strengthens both communities and TMNA.

Bethel began his Toyota Financial Services career in risk management planning with an emphasis on financial hedging activities. He subsequently assumed roles of increasing responsibility in the risk, sales, marketing, and analytics departments.

In his role as chief social innovation officer, Bethel will continue to report to Sandra Phillips Rogers, senior vice president, Corporate Resources, General Counsel, Toyota Motor North America. Rogers became CDO in December of 2018 and, under her leadership, Toyota elevated its Diversity Inc. ranking from #18 to #4 while expanding its Business Partnering Groups to over 9,500 members. She led the company's DEI efforts during the pandemic, engaging with strategic partners to help those most impacted, especially in communities with diverse populations.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

