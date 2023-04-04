The Aaron's Company, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series Event

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will participate in the SHARE Series held at the NYSE on April 10, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET. The Aaron's Company Chief Executive Officer Douglas A. Lindsay and Chief Financial Officer C. Kelly Wall will conduct 30-minute fireside chat moderated by Jefferies Analyst Kyle Joseph. This fireside chat provides access to retail investors who will have the opportunity to ask management questions.

The live stream of the Aaron's fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed at by following the link on the "Upcoming Events" section of the Aaron's investor relations website at www.investor.aarons.com or by accessing the following link: https://www.openexchange.tv/sharetm-nyse-exclusive-event-april-10th/aarons-company-inc-nyse-aan?category=1278.

An archived replay will be available only on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,275 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com , aarons.com , and brandsmartusa.com .

