Award-Winning, Dubai-Based Interior Design Firm, Bishop Design, Launches In Miami

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Design, an award-winning interior design firm founded in Dubai in 2004, has launched its US operation, opening a new office in the Ironside area of Miami.

With a proven track record of producing exceptional interiors in the Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, and Retail sectors throughout the Middle East and beyond, the US market will now have access to the firm's global reach and expertise.

"We feel a great connection to Miami," said Paul Bishop, owner and founder of Bishop Design. "There is an undeniable energy to the city, with its diverse dining scene and vibrant culture. It is an inspiring place to be, and we are excited to call it our second home as we bring our design vision to this side of the world."

Known for contributing groundbreaking designs, the agency has delivered the likes of SLS Dubai Hotels & Residences, Torno Subito for Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura, and signature concepts for Atlantis Resorts, among others.

Bishop Design has already begun working on noteworthy projects in the US, including the refurbishment of iconic restaurant 75 Main in Southampton, a high-energy entertainment venue in Las Vegas, and a multi-family residential development in Miami.

"The US market is dynamic and rapidly evolving," says Dominika Bishop-Bestova, Business Manager for the firm. "With twenty years of experience, and hundreds of projects, we already have the trust of our clients to push the boundaries of what's possible. Our holistic approach, with the support of our in-house branding agency Rogue, and hospitality team, will bring a fresh, cohesive offering to the market throughout the Americas."

Having moved to the U.A.E. in 1996 from London, Bishop gained a reputation as one of the top interior designers, playing a huge part in the development of the region. Now a household name, he has earned numerous awards and accolades, with seven Interior Designer of the Year titles to his credit, for his work with brands such as Buddha Bar, Bulldozer Group, SBE, and W Hotels.

Bishop Design's new Miami studio, located in Ironside, a buzzing development known for its artistic community, will serve as a creative hub for the firm's North and South American projects, providing clients with personalized service throughout the collaborative design process.

