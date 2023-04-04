Cinnafilm and swXtch.io to demonstrate their revolutionary technology stack at Microsoft NAB booth W1529

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of broadcast delivery has undergone big changes in the past decade, and one of the most significant of these is the transition from traditional "hard" infrastructure to highly scalable, flexible IP streaming using software-defined workflows with on-demand infrastructure. However, this exciting transition is not without its significant challenges, particularly when it comes to maintaining picture quality for optimal viewing experiences. The quality of video and audio content can be severely affected by a range of factors, including bandwidth limitations, signal compression, bad format conversions, and latency issues to name a few.

High-Quality Standards Conversions for Live IP Streams (PRNewswire)

Cinnafilm and swXtch.io Team Up to Create High-Quality IP Video Streaming Format and Frame Rate Converter

To solve this pain point, Cinnafilm has developed Tachyon Live! – a real-time variant of their award-winning, automated conversion technology, Tachyon, providing unparalleled quality for complex conversions including deinterlacing, scaling, broken patterns, motion blur and motion compensated frame rate conversions. To connect customers to Tachyon Live!, Cinnafilm has partnered with swXtch.io to create a premier, cloud-agnostic, IP stream live format and frame rate converter. Tachyon Live! on cloudSwXtch accepts NDI, SRT, and 2110 formats on prem, and NDI and SRT feeds through the cloud – thus enabling a global reach for fully and properly converted signals in transit. A demonstration of this game-changing technology will be shown at NAB 2023 running through Microsoft Azure.

Lance Maurer, Cinnafilm CEO says "Tachyon has provided world-class conversion solutions to the market for over a decade. Recent advancements from NVidia, cloud infrastructure and monitoring services, and the powerful networking through cloudSwXtch enables us to deliver a live, high-quality standards, format, and frame rate converter software stack to ensure image quality is maintained for deliverables. GPU-empowered software is simply unmatched in its power, scalability, and output quality. On-demand software defined broadcast infrastructure has arrived, and we're thrilled to team with swXtch to provide this high-end standards conversion solution to the live event marketplace."

swXtch.io formally debuted cloudSwXtch at IBC2022 in September 2022 for media and broadcasting companies. cloudSwXtch is a virtual overlay network that adds feature rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments at the simple touch of a button with no code changes to existing applications. CloudSwXtch enables multicast in on-prem-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud environments, helping companies scale without limitation and with sub-millisecond latency. cloudSwXtch provides many of the advanced features not previously available on cloud networks including multicast, broadcast, ground-to-cloud bridging, network path redundancy and more.

"This agreement with Cinnafilm creates exceptional value for our respective customers by offering swXtch customers a world-class standards conversion product, Tachyon, while creating an accelerated path to migrate motion-compensated frame rate conversion to the cloud," said Brent Yates, CEO and CTO of swXtch.io. "We look forward to bringing our joint solution to market, and helping broadcasters realize the benefits of shifting high volume live event workflows to the cloud."

Cinnafilm and swXtch.io anticipate a Q3, 2023 release.

For more information visit

www.cinnafilm.com and

www.swxtch.io.

www.cinnafilm.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cinnafilm, Inc.