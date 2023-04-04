Fathom Realty Ranked #2 Top Mover in the 2023 RealTrends 500 Ranking

CARY, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Realty, LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) brand, has continued to climb the RealTrends 500 rankings year-over-year. Based on 2022 results, Fathom Realty ranked second in the RealTrends 500 Top Movers by transactions, a ranking of firms generating the most significant increase in transactions closed from 2021 to 2022.

2023 RealTrends 500 Ranking (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Fathom Realty ranked tenth in total transactions in 2022 with a total of 44,707 closed transactions representing 14% growth year-over-year.

"Fathom brings a unique model to the residential real estate market. We offer agents all the tools, technology, training, and resources our larger traditional peers do, but at an industry-leading flat fee commission split to agents," said Joshua Harley, Fathom's Chief Executive Officer. "With our focus on servant leadership, our agents often say that they join Fathom for the higher income potential but stay for the culture. Their commitment to supporting our growth, vision, and serving others in the communities we operate in is a testament to the Fathom culture."

"Our model resonates more than ever during this period of increasing inflation and interest rates when agents struggle to generate leads and close sales," continued Harley. "These rankings validate our business model and demonstrate Fathom's ability to thrive throughout various real estate cycles. Since our founding more than ten years ago, we have done great things, but our opportunities and ability to serve agents have become even more substantial."

"Of the top 25 RealTrends 500 brokerage firms by transaction sides, seven are considered low-fee or low-cost firms. Low-cost or low-fee firms charge a flat fee to the agents or have higher splits to the agents than traditional firms," noted the Real Trends analysts. Of those firms, Fathom Holdings outperformed the other 100% commission brokerages in transaction growth in 2022.

"Despite the unique market conditions, we are proud of our Fathom family and how they have adjusted and overcome the constant shifts of this market," stated Fathom CFO and President Marco Fregenal. "It is rewarding to see Fathom outperforming many amazing and top-rated brokerages. This growth speaks to the dedication and hard work of our team."

The RealTrends 500, now in its 36th year, remains the undisputed leading report ranking the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms. Third-party verification is mandatory to confirm the validity of transaction sides and sales volume submitted by each participant.

About Fathom Realty LLC

Fathom Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), is a national, cloud-based real estate brokerage powered by intelliAgent, a proprietary technology platform that simplifies agent transaction management. The Company currently operates in 37 states and the District of Columbia with over 10,000 agents, who earn higher incomes through Fathom's transaction fee compensation model, plus the ability to offer their clients a host of related services, from title insurance to arranging mortgages, and in some states, homeowner's insurance. Fathom Realty is the fourth largest public independent firm in the country, as ranked by the 2023 RealTrends 500 Ranking Report. For more information, visit www.fathomcareers.com .

About Fathom Holdings, Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

