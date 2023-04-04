Henry Repeating Arms Honors Military Veterans with $25,000 Donation to Semper Fi & America's Fund

RICE LAKE, Wis., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms is honored to announce a donation of $25,000 to Semper Fi & America's Fund (The Fund) in support of their mission to care for critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and their families. As one of the county's leading firearms manufacturers, the company also created an exclusive limited-edition set of engraved rifles to further fundraising efforts.

Henry Repeating Arms presents a check for $25,000 to Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) as part of the company’s Guns for Great Causes efforts. From Left to Right: Henry VP of Communications, Dan Clayton-Luce, Henry CEO and Founder, Anthony Imperato, The Fund’s CEO, President, and Founder, Karen Guenther, The Fund’s Chairman of the Board, General Joseph F. Dunford Jr., and Honorary Board Member, General James T. Conway. (Photo/Erin Kiernan Photography) (PRNewswire)

"As part of our $1 million silver anniversary pledge and on behalf of all the employees of Henry Repeating Arms, I am honored to present this $25,000 check to Semper Fi & America's Fund," said Henry CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato, during a fundraising event at the Hudson Farm Club in Hopatcong, New Jersey. "Thank you to all who served our great country and thank you to those who work so hard to make Semper Fi & America's Fund as impactful as it is."

The check presentation preceded a live auction for the first rifle in a three-piece series, which raised $19,000 for the organization. The last rifle in the series is available to the public through an online auction hosted by Henry Repeating Arms. For more information or to place a bid in the virtual auction, visit item #978819602 on Gunbroker.com. All proceeds from the virtual auction will also benefit Semper Fi & America's Fund.

Started in 2003 by a small group of military spouses looking to provide bedside support to the first wave of wounded soldiers and sailors returning from Operation Iraqi Freedom, The Fund is now a nationwide network of staff and volunteers providing programs, immediate financial assistance, and lifelong relationships to service members in need and their families. Since its beginning, The Fund has helped 30,000 service members and given $300 million in assistance.

"Henry Repeating Arms' generous donation will help our nation's service members and their families to achieve the highest possible quality of life and independence," said Karen Guenther, President, CEO, and Founder of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "Our work would not be possible without the support of our donors and their investment in the lives of our military heroes."

Since June 2022, Henry has donated over $750,000 to a wide variety of organizations through the company's charitable branch called Guns for Great Causes, including those assisting the wounded, injured, and the families of those who lost a loved one in the line of duty be it military, law enforcement, or as a first responder.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/ HenryRepeating , and @ henry_rifles on Instagram.

Henry Repeating Arms produced a limited-edition three-piece set of custom Semper Fi & America’s Fund rifles, the first of which sold at auction for $19,000. A virtual auction is live until April 14, 2023, for the last rifle in the series, with all proceeds benefitting The Fund. (Photo/Erin Kiernan Photography) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms) (PRNewswire)

