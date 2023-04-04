Target Auction Company Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Decades of Successful Real Estate Auction Events

Gadsden-based Real Estate Auction Firm Stronger Than Ever After 40 Years

GADSDEN, Ala., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Auction Company is celebrating its 40th anniversary and decades of successful high-value non-distressed real estate auctions. Founded in 1983, Target has been responsible for numerous successful auctions and has built a reputation for generating exceptional results for sellers.

Target Auction Company specializes in selling homes, land, and other high-value non-distressed real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.targetauction.com. (PRNewswire)

Target works directly with sellers and also teams up with listing agents representing sellers to get the property sold!

According to Target Auction Company President/CEO Dewey Jacobs, Target's team has more than 100 years of combined experience and is comprised of real estate auction marketing specialists extremely knowledgeable in all types of properties.

"We strive to build and maintain meaningful relationships with our sellers, while delivering excellent results." Jacobs said. "Our sellers are typically well-capitalized and simply downsizing ready to achieve a fair price and close that chapter of their life.

Whatever the seller's motivation – downsizing, relocation, estate planning, health concerns, or simply a property that has been slow to sell – the Target Auction approach can help. "Our platform captures the buying market's attention by setting a date for interested parties to act." Target works directly with sellers and also teams up with listing agents representing sellers. "It's all about creating a simple transparent process for everyone to get the property sold," Jacobs stated.

Target Auction has been successful throughout the country selling prominent and prestigious properties such as Tennessee's largest home, several historic bed & breakfasts, as well as stunning farms and recreational properties. Jacobs emphasized that high-end and specialty properties are Target's true forte.

Target's next property auction is a waterfront home at Weiss Lake in Alabama with truly amazing sunsets. Click here for more details.

Some recent success stories:

Windy Hill : French Normandy-inspired estate on 124+ acres in Mississippi sold to a West Coast buyer for $4 million (200% of seller's reserve)

Twelve Oaks : 1836 historic home/B&B in Georgia which inspired Ashley's Mansion in Gone with the Wind sold for $3 million

Glendale Farms : 230+ acres in Alabama sold for $4 million (133% of seller's reserve)

Abingdon Manor Inn & Restaurant: historic B&B/restaurant in South Carolina sold to a West Coast buyer for $1.2 million (94% of asking price)

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning luxury homes, commercial, land, and other high-value non-distressed real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, call 800-476-3939, email us or visit https://www.targetauction.com.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning homes, commercial developments, land and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.targetauction.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Target Auction Co.