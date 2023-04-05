Casepoint Wins 5-Year US Courts eDiscovery Contract

Casepoint secures recompete to continue critical eDiscovery support for US Courts Defender Services' mission to provide fair representation to defendants unable to retain counsel.

TYSONS, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Courts Defender Services Office (DSO) has awarded Casepoint a five-year contract to continue providing data ingestion, processing, hosting, review, analytics, continuous active learning, and productions for federal defenders offering legal defense as part of the Criminal Justice Act ( CJA ). The DSO renewed its partnership with Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance — following an extensive rebid proposal, which included a project management plan, security plan, training plan, and live demo.

The DSO chose Casepoint based on the strength of its secure, user-friendly Legal Hold and eDiscovery platform and powerful built-in AI and advanced analytics capabilities. Additionally, the DSO was impressed by Casepoint's ability to provide unlimited training for both novice and advanced users; its ongoing project management through the entire legal lifecycle; and its nimble and responsive technical support.

"We are thrilled DSO has chosen to continue to put their trust in Casepoint," said Amy Hilbert, Executive Vice President, Government Solutions . "This is a testament to not just our innovative cloud-based technology, but also the dedication of our project management and support team to ensure that our clients and users are leveraging Casepoint to improve discovery and provide the highest level of service."

While Casepoint offers a robust data processing and data management solution to support the DSO's growing needs, Casepoint's experienced data analysis team also tipped the scale for the DSO. Casepoint's analysts can skillfully extract key insights from data provided to support a defensible review for federal defenders — another critical value-add for the DSO.

"We're proud to extend our successful partnership with the DSO," said Casepoint's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Vishal Rajpara. "It's exciting to be able to help the DSO meet its goals for the next five years and bolster its overall mission to support the right to counsel protected by the Sixth Amendment and the CJA."

As more government agencies look to migrate from on-premises eDiscovery solutions, Casepoint's configurable, cloud-based platform paired with its extensive experience working with government agencies , forms a reliable best-in-breed solution. The platform's role-based access, which supports single sign-on and multifactor authentication, enables secure cross-team collaboration. The platform also features built-in legal hold capabilities, customized workflows, and powerful AI to automate the analysis of large volumes of complex data for increased cost savings and efficiency, all while fulfilling the agency's critical need for data security.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production.

