Imagine Brings Robust Suite of New Technology to Its Headquarters

Additions to the Twin Cities facility elevate

the company's press, bindery, and soft signage capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced the massive rollout of 15+ new pieces of technology at its Twin Cities facility, bringing the next generation of commercial printing solutions to the company's headquarters. This is the latest in a series of aggressive investments in top-of-the-line technology to provide the company's expanding base of retail customers with improved speed to market and increased efficiencies, while continuing to drive innovation and quality.

"Our Twin Cities facility is raising the bar — again," says Senior Vice President of Operations Steve Kirk. "These crucial rollouts further cement our position as a one-stop shop for visual communications, in-store marketing, and commercial print solutions. Investing in best-in-class technology allows us to deliver significant speed and quality advantages for our world-class customers."

Among the new additions to the Imagine headquarters:

Young Shin Giant 250 die cutter

Provides the fastest die cutting of stocks up to 100" and 3/8" thick, effectively doubling existing capacity.

Folder gluer

Includes automated setup features and inline QC inspection capabilities while adding redundancy and capacity to current offerings.

Laser die board burner

Increases speed to market with capacity and intricacy that were not previously available.

MEEVO SEG Keder sewing line

Three times faster than most sit-down machines. The automated process allows for faster operator training with more consistent quality than conventional sewing.

Additional investments bolster the company's capabilities in gluing, laminating, folding, die-cutting, shrink wrapping, automation, and more. Installation in the company's Midwest-based headquarters ensures these increased capabilities are easily accessible for customers with locations across the country.

With this rollout, Imagine expects to drive efficiencies and deliver faster speed to market for customers' campaigns with:

Increased capacity, output, and bandwidth

Streamlined and automated prepress functions

More sustainable practices

"Every investment we make is in service of our customers," adds Chief Operating Officer Marilyn Schullo. "These modern technologies will not only allow us to meet and exceed our clients' expanding needs, but they will also allow us to react with speed and agility to the changing needs of our customers in ways our competitors simply cannot. If a business or brand can imagine it, we can make it happen."

Imagine is widely recognized as a leading visual communications company, having been ranked among the top 20 in the Printing Impressions 300, as a top Wide Format Printer, and as a top 50 POP printer. Imagine has also been recognized for its creative capabilities by the Graphic Design USA awards, which honor the best designs in print, packaging, POP, internet, interactive, video, and more.

