Princess Cruises Adds Coveted Opportunity for Guests to Experience 2024 Total Eclipse

Emerald Princess Guests Will Be Among the Few to View Last Major Total Solar Eclipse from North America until 2044

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is altering an itinerary aboard Emerald Princess in April 2024 to give guests sailing the Mexican Riviera the rare opportunity to experience a complete solar eclipse at sea.

Princes Cruises Adds Coveted Opportunity for Guests to Experience 2024 Total Eclipse (PRNewswire)

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse lasting as long as 4 minutes 28 seconds will be visible as the moon's shadow is cast across parts of the North America, and a view at sea may very well offer one of the best vantage points. The total solar eclipse is one of the three remaining worldwide this decade, and the one visible from North America until 2044.

Princess has adjusted its 15-day ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal cruise aboard Emerald Princess after selling out the 10-Day Mexican Riviera cruise with Total Solar Eclipse on Discovery Princess. During the voyage departing Los Angeles on April 5, 2024 sailing to Ft. Lauderdale into the Mexican Riviera, through the Panama Canal and across the western Caribbean, the 3,080-passenger Emerald Princess will catch the total solar eclipse on April 8 between Cabo San Lucas and Huatulco, Mexico. The itinerary also includes stops in San Juan del Sur Costa Rica, Cartagena, Grand Cayman and Ft. Lauderdale and is on sale now with starting rates of $1,699 per person.

Guests will gather on the top decks and be given special glasses they can wear to safely view the eclipse as astronomy and space exploration enthusiast Fred Cink helps guide their viewing experience. Guests will also enjoy specially-themed drinks and bites during the coveted event.

"This rare occurrence in the cosmos is sure to wow millions but only the smallest fraction will ever experience this phenomenon via the ocean aboard an amazing cruise ship," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Princess thrives on ensuring our guests have authentic experiences that sometimes become once-in-a-lifetime moments."

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises