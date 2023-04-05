Reduce Your "Foodprint": MyFitnessPal Shares Eat Green Program for Earth Month

The globe's number 1 food tracking and nutrition app is bringing back their Eat Green meal plan to help users make more sustainable decisions for their health and the environment

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and fitness tracking app, is encouraging people to 'think green' when considering their food choices this April in honor of Earth Month. Our daily diets and the way we shop and prepare food have significant environmental impacts. From our choice of protein to the packaging our food comes in, MyFitnessPal is sharing everyday changes users can make that will benefit not only their health, but also the planet's, with the free Eat Green in-app Plan. They are also sharing new meatless alternatives to the app's top-logged meat recipes and sharing actionable ways to incorporate lower carbon foods to your daily diet and shop more sustainably.

"MyFitnessPal has always promoted making small, sustainable changes that can have long-lasting impact on one's health and wellness goals. The Eat Green plan adds a new layer to the meaning of 'sustainable' for us," said Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "This plan is about learning, reflecting, and making small adjustments to food choices that will positively impact the planet. We hope that integrating meatless recipes to users' diets will both inspire them to diversify and try new sources of protein. It's also a way to educate people about the role their health and wellness plays in the overall health of our world and environment."

For MyFitnessPal users who want to learn about what small changes they can make to help the planet through the food they eat, the free Eat Green meal plan is the perfect place to start. The 14-day program focuses on reducing greenhouse gasses, water use, packaging, and food waste. Those who participate in the plan will be able to outline goals such as decreasing beef and red meat consumption, introducing foods with lower water-use into their diet, and planning meals that are more environmentally-friendly with exclusive recipes on the app.

Those interested in taking the plunge and lowering their carbon "foodprint" through the meals they eat can create some of the meatless recipes from MyFitnessPal, such as:

Highlighting her passion of creating vibrant, plant-based dishes through music and song, MyFitnessPal is teaming up with vegan chef Gabrielle Reyes. Known on social media as OneGreatVegan , Gabrielle is the host of her own musical cooking show, The Colorful Home Cooking Show, as well as the author of " Colorful Home Cooking with Gabrielle Reyes " where she shares hundreds of vegan and gluten-free recipes through soulful songs.

