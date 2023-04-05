Senior Market Sales® Expands National Footprint With Acquisition of Sizeland Medicare Strategies

Michigan Agency Plans to Triple Growth in Telesales Through New Partnership

OMAHA, Neb., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations (IMOs), has acquired Sizeland Medicare Strategies, a greater Detroit area health and life insurance agency focusing on Medicare plans and licensed in 40 states.

"SMS is proud to expand our national presence with a valued partner who shares our long-term vision for growth."

"This partnership provides Sizeland with resources to continue serving its 15,000 customers with the meticulous care that has fueled its success, and to accelerate its growth even more," said SMS President Jim Summers. "SMS is proud to expand our national presence with a valued partner who shares our long-term vision for growth."

Since 2009, the Brighton, Michigan, agency has utilized the SMS platform, which includes proprietary technology, proven marketing systems, industry-leading back-office support and a comprehensive product portfolio of health and wealth solutions from top carriers. Founder and Owner Paul A. Sizeland, Sr., said he chose SMS because he wants to triple the size of the agency on its telesales side and leverage SMS' technology for efficiencies. SMS and Alliant Insurance Services, which acquired SMS in 2020, are able to provide the synergy and support that Sizeland wants and needs to better serve clients and to grow, he said.

"They have a lot of experience, and they're people you can feel comfortable leaning on when you need to," Sizeland said. "I feel like we just got a really knowledgeable and powerful friend on our side."

After serving in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force, Sizeland sold long-term care insurance for about eight years before starting his own agency in 1996. Sizeland Medicare Strategies has built its success by educating customers in a clear and concise way on their insurance options – a model that has led to repeat customers and that aligns with SMS values, Summers said.

"Paul and his team are going to be an outstanding fit with the SMS and Alliant family," Summers said. "As we continue our strategic growth, we know that our partnership with Sizeland Medicare Strategies serves as a magnet, drawing the attention of other like-minded, successful firms that want to grow and join in what we're building."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. Alliant operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. For more information, visit alliant.com.

