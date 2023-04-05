T-Metrics Achieves FedRAMP® Authorized Status

Company's solution to deliver improved experiences and unrivaled consumption flexibility to Federal agencies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Metrics, Inc., a world-class provider of next-generation omnichannel contact center solutions, announces it has received Authorization to Operate (ATO) from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). A FedRAMP ATO ensures Federal agencies will be able to utilize T-Metrics' cloud-based, advanced contact center solution with the confidence that it meets the highest level of Federal security standards.

As demographics change, agencies are increasingly looking for new innovative ways to improve the experiences of interactions with their constituents. Cybersecurity remains the top concern of agencies when upgrading their contact center solutions. While voice continues to be an important means of communication, digitalization is a top initiative of the Federal government. This presents an opportunity to securely upgrade existing contact centers to meet the evolving communication expectations of citizens.

"The FedRAMP authorization process is both demanding and rigorous, which is demonstrated by the small number of omnichannel contact centers being able to achieve this status. I am very proud of our team's accomplishment" said Arthur Pravato, CEO of T-Metrics. "We look forward to working closely with Federal agencies to securely modernize their legacy premise-based contact centers."

With this achievement, Pravato announced, "We are now the only contact center company that can deliver voice, digital channels, and workforce management features in a single solution, both on-premises and in the cloud, at the Federal government's robust security standards."

T-Metrics partnered with Systems Integration, Inc., a leading provider of customer experience solutions to the government, to enable the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to provide the best omnichannel customer experience possible through a modern cloud-based platform.

"With so many contact center platform solutions out in the market, Systems Integration, Inc. (SII) went through a rigorous vetting process before selecting T-Metrics as the most viable solution capable of delivering not only on EEOC's technical requirements, but also on stringent security compliance with the FedRAMP process. The SII and T-Metrics teams worked collaboratively to deliver a successful project to EEOC", said Srinath Narayan, CEO of SII.

