Ascent Named to Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 List

BELLEVILLE, Mich., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, has been recognized on Newsweek's list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 29, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Ascent (PRNewsfoto/Ascent) (PRNewswire)

Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of all three touchpoints of trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study.

"We are thrilled that Ascent has been included on Newsweek's 2023 list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board at Ascent. "Being named alongside several of our customers speaks to the trust, values and partnership we have fostered throughout the years. We are immensely proud of the passion and innovation our team continues to exemplify each day as we fulfill our unyielding commitment to customer-centric service."

The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Ascent is ranked #7 out of 35 total companies in the Transport, Logistics & Packaging category and is one of only 17 companies headquartered in Michigan included on the list.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses. Ranked among the Top 100 Global 3PLs by Inbound Logistics as well as the Top 40 3PLs and Top 20 Freight Brokerages in North America by Transport Topics, Ascent's #1 market share in the North American ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to become the preferred logistics provider to a marquee portfolio of the world's largest and most sophisticated corporations. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter, specialized, brokerage, managed transportation and expedite solutions. The company moves over 430,000 shipments annually through its competitive PEAK freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascent