Barilla® Celebrates Carbonara Day 2023 with Data on Food Inclusivity and New Alternative Take on the Classic Italian Recipe

Barilla® Celebrates Carbonara Day 2023 with Data on Food Inclusivity and New Alternative Take on the Classic Italian Recipe

Barilla releases alternative Carbonara recipe following discovery that nearly half of American cooks would be motivated to cook more regularly if they could make one dish that catered to all*

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that food has the power to bring people together – however, a survey led by Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, reveals that dietary restrictions, which plague more than half of respondents (58%)*, complicate shared dining experiences.

In celebration of Carbonara Day, Barilla has created Open Carbonara, an alternative rendition of the classic Italian recipe. (PRNewswire)

According to data collected, two in five Americans (43%)* reported they prefer to not invite friends or family for a meal because of the challenge to cater to different food requirements, which directly impedes the over one-third (36%)* of respondents who feel closer to companions when sharing the same dish. To help solve this consumer problem, in celebration of Carbonara Day, Barilla has created Open Carbonara, an alternative rendition of the classic Italian recipe that enables loved ones to spread a sign of love through shared cooking, no matter their dietary restrictions.

"As a pasta brand, Barilla strives to make the world a more inclusive place by leaning into our belief that food is a bridge that connects people from all walks of life," says Ilaria Lodigiani, VP Global Marketing, Barilla. "We wanted to create a recipe both accessible and compliant for various dietary restrictions. We're excited that an exceptional team of chefs is supporting Barilla's mission to promote food inclusivity."

Carbonara is a beloved recipe with its own day of recognition on April 6, however, the ingredients can limit many consumers with food allergies or intolerances from enjoying it. To find a way to democratize the recipe, Barilla and its Food Academy delved deep into its Italian roots and called in a team of food experts to create a Carbonara recipe to be enjoyed by all. Led by acclaimed chef Marco Martini, experts from various cultural backgrounds put their heads together to create the recipe. With its ingredients of potatoes, soy flakes, saffron and celery root, the experts carefully curated the new take to preserve the integrity, texture and flavor of Carbonara.

"Pasta is a meal known for being a useful food: it's easy to buy and cook," said Chef Lorenzo Boni, Barilla America Head Chef. "I'm inspired by the chefs who are taking on the challenge to make this popular recipe even more open to those who have dietary limitations." Paolo Tucci, Gastronome and Expert Gastronomic Sciences and Barilla Consultant added, "Eating pasta at the four corners of the planet is part of what makes entire generations feel part of that sound sense of belonging to a multi-cultural global society. I hope that this new recipe will improve consumers' cooking experiences so they can continue preparing pasta as a sign of love for their friends and families."

In celebration of Carbonara Day, fans can find the full Open Carbonara recipe below and discover Barilla's wide range of dietary restriction-friendly products, including Protein+, Chickpea, and Red Lentil pastas, and more recipes that bring people together by visiting Barilla's website: www.barillausopencarbonara.com.

Open Carbonara Ingredients – Serves 8

1 box Barilla® Gluten Free Spaghetti

4 medium-sized potatoes, peeled

10 oz of fresh celeriac (celery root) or rutabaga

1 tsp saffron

1 cup of crispy soybeans flakes

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Open Carbonara recipe:

Step 1: Boil the peeled potatoes in lightly salted boiling water until tender, then mash them in a bowl with a fork or potato masher.

Step 2: Peel celeriac and cut into ½ inch cubes, then bake at 250° for 20 minutes, until dried and slightly toasted.

Step 3: Put the saffron in a small container with ½ cup water and wait for the water to obtain a yellow color. Pour into the bowl with the mashed potatoes. Add black pepper to taste, and whisk, creating a smooth and homogeneous "sauce."

Step 4: In a nonstick pan, toast the soybean flakes with olive oil on medium heat for 5 minutes, until golden. Meanwhile, blend the celeriac cubes in a food processor until crumbled.

Step 5: Cook pasta according to package directions, drain, and pour into the bowl. Stir pasta with the saffron and potato mixture, stirring gently to heat it up.

Step 6: Plate and top with the crispy soybeans flakes, the celery root crumbs and grated pepper to taste.

*(All statistics sourced from a survey by global market leader 3Gem of 2000 respondents carried out between 10th – 17th February 2023)

About Barilla Group:

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Tolerant and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with select ingredients, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com , a testament to the journey of an icon. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com ; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

For further information contact:

Barilla US

Katie McNicholas – Katelynn.mcnicholas@barilla.com

Edelman

Will Bartholomew – will.bartholomew@edelman.com

In celebration of Carbonara Day, Barilla has created Open Carbonara, an alternative rendition of the classic Italian recipe. (PRNewswire)

Barilla Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barilla America Inc.