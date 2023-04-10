EFL Global Acquires Locher Evers International

MIAMI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EFL Global, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Locher Evers International (LEI), a long-standing, family-owned Canadian logistics company. With over 47 years of experience, LEI offers a full suite of logistics services, including air freight, ocean freight, customs brokerage, rail service, warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, domestic trucking, and drayage.

EFL Global Acquires LEI (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of LEI expands EFL Global's footprint in the Canadian market and strengthens its capabilities to provide end-to-end logistics solutions to customers across various industries. By combining LEI's expertise with EFL Global's resources and technology, customers can expect to benefit from enhanced service offerings, improved efficiencies, and greater flexibility.

"We are excited to welcome LEI to the EFL family and look forward to working together to deliver exceptional logistics solutions to our customers," said Bill Wilkening, COO of EFL Global. "This acquisition is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, and we are committed to investing in the Canadian market and expanding our global reach."

"We are excited to be joining the EFL Global family, which strengthens our ability to compete in the ever changing market, and allows us to provide even more in-house service offerings to our valued clients," said Chris Locher, Managing Director of LEI.

The acquisition of LEI is effective immediately, and the company will operate as a subsidiary of EFL Global. The management team and employees of LEI will remain in their current roles, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and suppliers.

EFL Global is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to customers and suppliers during the integration process. For more information, please contact EFL Global or visit our website at www.efl.global.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EFL Global