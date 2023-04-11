Roche introduces navify® Algorithm Suite, a digital library of medical algorithms that enhances clinical decision-making to optimise patient care

At the global HIMSS 1 Conference, Roche showcases navify Algorithm Suite, a single platform offering clinicians access to medical algorithms generating insights to help improve care decisions.

navify Algorithm Suite is a secure digital ecosystem that links physicians easily to a range of medical algorithms from Roche and its innovation partners without the hurdle of integrating multiple algorithm providers.

First available medical algorithms focus on identifying patients at risk for some liver and colon cancers. Medical algorithms for cardiac, lung and other disease states are in the pipeline.

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) introduces its navify® Algorithm Suite, a single platform hosting a library of digital medical algorithms that generate patient-centric insights and can aid earlier diagnosis of cancer and other conditions per intended use, at the HIMSS Global Conference in Chicago, USA, from April 17- 21, 2023.

Physicians use medical algorithms, evidence-based decision-making tools, in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients to optimise care, increase early diagnosis and adhere to guidelines. Use of real-time clinical decision support is associated with adherence to evidence-based guidelines and as an aid in screening of colorectal cancer.2,3

"As healthcare data is set to grow,4 digital medical algorithms can generate actionable insights which physicians can use to start delivering on the promise of personalised healthcare," said Moritz Hartmann, Global Head of Roche Information Solutions at Roche Diagnostics. "With navify Algorithm Suite, clinicians can easily order the medical algorithms they need from Roche and other providers to get enhanced insights that improve patient care."

navify Algorithm Suite offers labs and hospitals one platform to connect easily to digital medical algorithms from a diverse range of innovators. This makes it easier for physicians to use and adopt the medical algorithms they need. Simultaneously, navify Algorithm Suite also offers universities and other providers of digital algorithms a direct channel to distribute their proven innovations to practising physicians in markets worldwide.

The platform is designed to be embedded in existing healthcare workflows and the lab or hospital information system (LIS/HIS) and/or the EHR/EMR (electronic health/medical record). Designed for optimal information security management, navify Algorithm Suite complies with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulations in Europe as well as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) in the USA.

The first algorithms in the navify Algorithm Suite focus on oncology:

GAAD 5 is intended as an aid in the diagnosis of early stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in patients with chronic liver disease. GAAD (an in-vitro diagnostic multivariate index assay) analyses gender, age in combination with results of two Roche assays Elecsys AFP and Elecsys PIVKA. This CE-marked algorithm 6 may help physicians diagnose early stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide 7 and HCC is the most common form of liver cancer accounting for ~90% of cases. 8 It is not available in the US.

A pre-screening algorithm to identify at-risk healthy people for colorectal cancer. The ColonFlag algorithm from the Medial EarlySign company helps identify patients at high-risk for colon cancer by analysing age, sex, and a recent complete blood count (CBC).9 Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common cancer worldwide with more than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer in 2020.10 In the US, the ColonFlag algorithm is marketed as LGI-Flag™, as an indication for lower GI disorders.

Additional algorithms for oncology, cardiology and other diseases, such as lung and infectious diseases, are already in the pipeline. navify Algorithm Suite is currently available in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Roche at HIMSS

Information about navify Algorithm Suite will be presented at the Roche booth (Booth #6810) at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Chicago from April 17-21, 2023. Other key panel discussions with external speakers and moderated by Roche during HIMSS include:

Accelerating access to innovation through open ecosystems

Digital Innovations for Better Cancer Care

Accelerating the Digital Transformation of Health Systems with Digital Infrastructure

C-Suite: How to impact the bottom line with algorithm ecosystems?

Connected Learning Networks: The Next Frontier in Clinical Algorithm Validation?

The full Roche HIMSS conference program is available here.

About navify

The navify portfolio includes more than 30 digital solutions11 for labs, hospitals and patients worldwide. navify digital solutions securely integrate data across diverse care settings, connecting the healthcare community and accelerating clinician access to the latest innovations and medical insights. Healthcare organisations can visit navify Marketplace to browse and request a growing number of next generation digital solutions from Roche and other companies — all designed to drive operational and clinical excellence. More information is also available at navify .com .

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

