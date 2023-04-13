Matrix Imaging Solutions Secures Competitive Edge through DataProse Acquisition

Move positions Matrix Imaging Solutions, a portfolio company of Lakelet Capital LLC, as preferred partner for transactional, digital and customer communications.

SANBORN, N.Y., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Imaging Solutions (Matrix), a leading provider of data-driven document design, e-solutions, direct mailing and printing, announced its newest acquisition, DataProse, a company based in Dallas, TX.

"We are excited to add DataProse's expertise and capabilities to the Matrix family," said John Hartwell, CEO of Matrix. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals of expanding our reach and deepening our service offerings. We look forward to working with the DataProse team to continue delivering the high-quality service our clients have come to expect from us."

Since Lakelet Capital LLC's acquisition of Matrix in 2018, the company has completed four acquisitions and invested in technology and infrastructure to expand its footprint and customer solutions.

"This acquisition is another step forward for Matrix and a testament to our continued investment in the platform," said Randy Bianchi, Managing Partner at Lakelet Capital LLC. "We are proud to support Matrix and Dataprose as they grow and strengthen their position as leading providers of communication services."

About Matrix Imaging Solutions

Matrix Imaging Solutions is a leading provider of transactional, digital, and customer communication services. With nearly 35 years of experience, Matrix Imaging Solutions delivers exceptional value to its clients by providing the most effective and efficient solutions. For more information, visit www.matriximaging.com.

About DataProse

Located in Dallas, TX, DataProse, with over 25 years of experience, provides transactional business document design, output, and presentation services. DataProse clients effectively communicate with customers while lowering billing costs, accelerating payment cycles, and eliminating costly billing errors. For more information, please visit www.dataprose.com.

About Lakelet Capital LLC

Lakelet Capital LLC is a private equity firm specializing in growth-oriented investments. With a focus on technology-enabled businesses, Lakelet Capital LLC seeks to partner with companies with strong management teams and scalable business models. For more information, visit www.lakeletcapital.com.

