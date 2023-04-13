Sony's Ci Media Cloud® Announces Integrations and Enhanced Functionality

Recent Updates for Enterprise Customers Make Files Easier to Search, More Collaborative and More Secure While New Pricing and Partnerships Provide Flexibility

PARAMUS, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ci Media Cloud, a cloud-based solution from Sony that allows users to capture, backup, review, transform and run streamlined post-production workflows without moving or copying content, has made several enhancements to better serve creators. New functionality saves users time and money, and provides enhanced security and collaboration, while mobile updates enable additional power and accessibility. The latest partnerships and integrations offer users even more options to incorporate Ci as a part of their organic workflow – using their preferred tools – with the potential to expand Ci's usage.

Sony's Ci Media Cloud (PRNewsfoto/SONY ELECTRONICS) (PRNewswire)

Ci Media Cloud, a cloud-based solution from Sony has made several enhancements to better serve creators.

"As Ci celebrates its tenth year, we're proud of the evolution of our global SaaS cloud offering," said David Rosen, Vice President of Cloud Applications and Services, Sony Electronics. "With these new enhancements, Ci continues to provide even more flexible and robust functionality and collaboration, combining ease of use and the convenience of real-time access. These benefits are strengthened through the combined potential of our industry-leading partners to ensure a harmonious and streamlined workflow that offers creators peace of mind and effortless compatibility, which allows them to focus on what's most important – the stories they're sharing."

Feature and Pricing Updates

Recent updates to Ci include the ability to search files by timed text, saving users from the unnecessary hassle of sifting through files to find specific moments in videos; forensic watermarking to offer more security options; and improvements to commenting in MediaBox share links, allowing for more effective and specific feedback. Ci's powerful Workflow app which enables a secure, automated VFX pull workflow by simply submitting an edit decision list (EDL), is expanding to include additional input and output format support. Mobile app enhancements will allow for bulk upload and download, the ability to upload files directly from a mobile device and download files to a device for offline viewing, as well as native Japanese language support.

New pricing plans for Pro and Team online customers provide more storage and data transfers and new add-on options to expand usage gives users the flexibility to create a custom plan for their needs. The Team plan supports unlimited users for enhanced collaboration, at no additional cost.

Ci is also available as part of Sony's new cloud-based platform, Creator's Cloud, which provides enterprises in the Media & Entertainment industry, as well as individual creators and small teams, with secure access to efficient services and apps to maximize their production workflows.

Collaborations and Integrations

Recent alignment with Teradek accelerates camera-to-cloud workflows, while new integrations with industry leaders including Atomos allow for more camera compatibility and built in camera-to-cloud capabilities. Integration with Pomfort's Silverstack Lab on-set and post-production software provides an on-premise solution for pushing content into Ci. Additionally, Deloitte will be a new strategic service provider.

Atomos

will enable Ci Media Cloud access directly from Atomos Cloud Studio – integrating Atomos' pioneering CONNECT range of camera mounted monitor-recorders 1 which can be attached to virtually any HDMI or SDI camera source. This speeds up content creation, getting content into editors' hands faster and making the files available for preview, commenting, review, and download. Files, live streams, proxies, and clips can be delivered to post-production teams directly from Ci, avoiding duplicate copies of files and redundant rendering. Flexible access models, unlimited user limits, and secure file sharing tools allow productions to quickly and easily bring new team members on to projects and work seamlessly together. Collaboration with Atomos will enable Ci Media Cloud access directly from Atomos Cloud Studio – integrating Atomos' pioneering CONNECT range of camera mounted monitor-recorderswhich can be attached to virtually any HDMI or SDI camera source. This speeds up content creation, getting content into editors' hands faster and making the files available for preview, commenting, review, and download. Files, live streams, proxies, and clips can be delivered to post-production teams directly from Ci, avoiding duplicate copies of files and redundant rendering. Flexible access models, unlimited user limits, and secure file sharing tools allow productions to quickly and easily bring new team members on to projects and work seamlessly together.

Pomfort's Silverstack Lab

Pomfort, a leading provider of professional software applications for digital media assets and color management in motion picture, Pomfort, a leading provider of professional software applications for digital media assets and color management in motion picture, now supports direct upload to Ci from its dailies creation and data management software, Silverstack Lab. Reviewing footage for dailies and post-production process can be initiated more promptly with the remote file gathering capabilities offered by Ci.

Deloitte

's list of strategic service providers. The organizations will also join together in the delivery of a comprehensive suite of media technology consulting and system implementation services for enterprise customers of Ci. This collaboration will allow companies to easily integrate Ci into their media supply chains and production workflows by leveraging Ci's REST API. Deloitte joins Ci 's list of strategic service providers. The organizations will also join together in the delivery of a comprehensive suite of media technology consulting and system implementation services for enterprise customers of Ci. This collaboration will allow companies to easily integrate Ci into their media supply chains and production workflows by leveraging Ci's REST API.

For more information on cloud solutions from Sony Electronics, please visit https://www.cimediacloud.com/ or https://pro.sony/ue_US/creators-cloud and https://pro.sony/press or follow Ci on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

1Excluding Zato CONNECT

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SONY ELECTRONICS