Vena Excelerate Summit 2023 To Empower Businesses To Plan For Anything

WHO: Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced open registration for its Excelerate Summit 2023 taking place on May 9–10, 2023.
WHAT: Excelerate Summit 2023 is a two-day live and on-demand virtual conference where finance and operations professionals, business leaders and budget owners will learn how to excelerate their planning productivity, agility and resilience in the face of an ever-changing business environment.
Attendees can earn free CPE/CPD credits through live conversations, interactive workshops, product demonstrations and training presented by Vena Academy.
Speakers include:
- Austin Wiseman, Finance & Accounting, OpenAI
- Nicolas Herman, CFO, Microsoft Canada
- Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs
- Hunter Madeley, CEO, Vena
- Melissa Howatson, CFO, Vena
- Purna Duggirala, Chief Excel Officer, Chandoo.org and Microsoft MVP
- Howard Dresner, Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services, LLC
- Insights from 6Sense, BetMGM, Kansas City Chiefs, Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLP, Fluence Technologies and more
Sessions and panels will cover:
- Strategies for high-functioning finance teams
- The new tech empowering finance-led innovation
- Introduction to Vena Complete Planning and Insights
- Managing cash flow in complex business conditions
- Practical applications of AI and automation in FP&A
- Agile revenue forecasting
- Unlocking opportunities with finance systems and operations
- The Vena Product Roadmap
- Latest trends in FP&A, AI, extended planning and performance management
- Best practices for workforce planning, cash flow management, Microsoft Excel and more
WHERE: Global Virtual Conference
WHEN: May 9–10, 2023
HOW: To reserve your free spot and learn more about Excelerate Summit 2023, please visit Excelerate Summit 2023.
About Vena
Vena empowers businesses to plan for anything with the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena streamlines budgeting, forecasting and reporting processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,500 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.
