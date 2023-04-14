Info-Tech Research Group Expands US Operations With New Office in Arlington, Virginia

The firm is opening a new space to support regional organizations in navigating the digital new world.

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With the demand for digital transformation and innovation growing in the public sector, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the opening of its latest business unit in Arlington, Virginia. Strategically located in close proximity to key government facilities such as the Pentagon, Capitol Hill, and the Ronald Reagan National Airport, the new office will serve as a regional hub to support IT leaders in a variety of industries. McLean & Company and SoftwareReviews, divisions of the firm that specialize in HR and software marketing research and advisory services, respectively, will also serve organizations from the Arlington location. With direct access for in-person events and meetings, the latest Info-Tech space will facilitate collaboration and engagement with clients in the area, including Washington, DC.

"We continue to grow globally to serve a wide variety of industries and regions. Expanding our physical presence as part of our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the best research and advisory expertise is the next logical step," says the firm's CEO David Godfrey. "The new Info-Tech Research Group office in Arlington, Virginia, will help foster strong relationships with our valued members and enable our experts to support them face to face as they navigate a constantly and rapidly changing digital landscape."

Info-Tech, which also has offices in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, will host regular briefings every two months in the new space, located at 1225 South Clark Street, Suite 1310, in Arlington, VA. These briefings will focus on highly relevant research topics, with the first being held on April 18, 2023. This session will explore ways to define a cloud strategy to deliver business value, understand challenges, clarify roles and responsibilities, identify maturing gaps, and assess organizational readiness for change. Nabeel Sherif, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group, will be onsite as the speaker and cloud subject matter expert that attendees will have the opportunity to connect with.

"We have been diligent about finding the perfect location for our new office," says Ron Gumbert, Senior Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group for US Federal and Department of Defense clients. "The team is looking forward to hosting events, meeting leaders in the region, and providing industry expertise and insights in person in our space."

With over 1,300 employees, open career opportunities , and a growing global footprint, Info-Tech is focused on providing the best research through transformational insights, ground-breaking data-driven frameworks, and easy-to-use consulting-quality deliverables.

Those interested in attending Info-Tech's cloud strategy briefing on April 18 can reserve a seat for the event by visiting the dedicated registration page.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

