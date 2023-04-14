The Gala will be held Friday, June 2nd, 6pm -10:00pm

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggie's Mission is thrilled to announce Maggie's Bucket List Jump into our Glow for Gold Angelversary Gala, presented by longtime supporters, New York Community Bank, a division of Flagstar Bank, N.A.

The annual gala honors and celebrates Long Island teenager Maggie Schmidt's love of life and children, while fundraising to find cures for pediatric cancers, and help families with children affected. Held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 6 - 10:00 pm at the beautiful and historic Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport, NY, the event has an exciting glow theme planned. The idea is borrowed from Maggie's Sweet 16 party which was, at her request, a "Glow" party. It was Maggie's last healthy and happy birthday. In addition to the exciting glow theme we have planned, the event is filled with music, dancing, delicious food, top shelf open bar, exclusive silent auction items, and raffles.

This year will kickoff with Maggie's Bucket List Skydive Jump with Mike Elliot, retired US Army Golden Knight. The Golden Knights are the United States Army's official aerial parachute demonstration team. Mike has taken the late George H. W. Bush on three tandem jumps. He will be accompanying Maggie's mom for a jump right into our Gala! Maggie's parents and some of her family and friends have ticked off a few wishes on her bucket list. This jump will honor her wish to "Skydive." Maggie's bucket list was found in a notebook shortly after she passed away from Malignant Rhabdoid Tumors, a rare and aggressive cancer with a very poor prognosis.

George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara were also tragically affected by pediatric cancer when they lost their two year old daughter, Robin, to leukemia in 1953. Leukemia research has come a long way since then, but research for treatments for the cancer Maggie was diagnosed with is still in need of funding.

All year, but especially in June, Maggie's Mission goes gold (the official color that represents pediatric cancers) to help researchers at MSK Kids from Memorial Sloan Kettering develop new treatments, and new hope for children with cancer. The event brings family, friends, local businesses, and community together. For more information, visit maggiesmission.org, or call Donna, President and Co-founder at 631-219-6378.

VANDERBILT MUSEUM, 180 LITTLE NECK ROAD, CENTERPORT, NY 11721

