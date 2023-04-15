Introducing the MetaSight® G200: A Revolutionary Third-Generation Chromosomal Karyotyping System Transforming Global Chromosomal Analysis

CHANGSHA, China, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MetaSight® G200 is a groundbreaking karyotyping system based on high-resolution microscopy technology, capable of accurately detecting chromosomal abnormalities in humans. This innovative system aids doctors in diagnosing and treating diseases associated with chromosomal abnormalities by automating and streamlining traditional karyotyping processes, ensuring greater accuracy and reliability.

Key features and benefits of the MetaSight® G200 system include:

1.Exceptional performance: The system intelligently captures the optimal metaphase image, completes a single slide scan within just 4 minutes, and delivers high-quality cell images, thanks to state-of-the-art optical imaging technology and image sensors.

2.Comprehensive functionality: The MetaSight® G200 is the first model worldwide to be equipped with a chromosome defect recognition analysis module, which automatically labels chromosomal abnormalities.

3. Unrivaled quality: The system's integrated microstructure design, contactless magnetic levitation motor, and zigzag electric scanning platform ensure smooth and stable operation.

During the press conference, Dr. Ning Song, founder of Diagens Biologics, stated, "The introduction of the MetaSight® G200 system represents another significant breakthrough for us in the field of medical testing. This system will undoubtedly foster innovation and development within the industry, providing doctors and patients with more precise and reliable test results, ultimately contributing to the advancement of human health."

The launch of the MetaSight® G200 third-generation karyotyping system signifies a major shift in global chromosomal analysis. Diagens will continue to bolster its technology research and innovation to make even greater contributions to human health. The company will also remain attentive to customer needs, continually enhancing its products and services to provide superior solutions for clients worldwide.

About Us:

Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech medical enterprise established by a team of returning professionals. With its core focus on the research and development of innovative reproductive prenatal devices and intelligent systems, Diagens Biotechnology possesses independent intellectual property rights. The company integrates production, marketing, and sales, adhering to the vision of "Better Inheritance of Life." Diagens Biotech is committed to addressing core technical challenges in the field of human reproductive health, providing cutting-edge products and services for clinical hospitals, research institutes, and the public.

For more information about the Diagens Biologics, visit: www.diagens.com

