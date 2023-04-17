ADVANA PARTNERS WITH DIGITAL UNIVERSITY TO OFFER INNOVATIVE DATA LITERACY EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

GAINESVILLE, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital University (DU), powered by Business and Enterprise Systems Product INovation (BESPIN) and Omni Federal, has recently been awarded a contract to work with Advana, which is the advanced analytics platform of the Department of Defense (DoD).

ADVANA PARTNERS WITH DIGITAL UNIVERSITY FOR INNOVATIVE DATA LITERACY EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Advana has joined forces with DU to offer an innovative data literacy education program. The initiative will guide learners through several phases of training, each building on the previous one, to help them develop a thorough understanding of data analysis, interpretation, and visualization techniques, culminating in the ability to effectively convey insights through storytelling with data.

Through this partnership, Advana learners will have access to DU's flexible and convenient anytime access. This enables learners to take courses at their own pace and on their own schedule, from home, the office, or on their mobile devices. With DU's powerful Admin Portal, learners can combine custom content developed by Advana with off-the-shelf courses from Udemy to create a personalized training plan. Additionally, DU's Admin portal allows for the management of users, training plans, and analytics, providing a comprehensive set of resources to boost data literacy across the DoD.

DU welcomes Advana as our newest Mission Partner as we continue to build on DU's commitment to innovation and digital transformation. By equipping learners with the skills they need to make sense of complex data, the DoD, Department of the Air Force (DAF), and other branches of the military can make more informed decisions, drive efficiencies, and better serve the needs of the nation.

About Digital University

Digital University (DU) is an innovative online learning platform that provides anytime access to best-in-class commercial training content in the most in-demand Operational Cyber Career Pathways. Currently, DU serves over 80,000 learners across the DoD with a 32,000+ course catalog across Udemy, Pluralsight, Data Camp, Cloud Academy, Coursera, Workera, and Udacity.

About Omni Federal

Omni Federal is a commercially rooted small business, delivering user-centric digital solutions to the Federal government. With a focus on being the software accelerator for the DoD and Intel community, they simplify complexity, challenge the status quo, and develop innovative platform technologies. Their 180+ employees across 28 states serve the Air Force, Space Force, Army, NGA, DHA and CMS, and almost 30% of their workforce are veterans. Omni is committed to serving men and women in uniform by enabling better decisions through training and building game-changing modern software solutions.

