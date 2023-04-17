Breaking Barriers: Medecision® Launches Aerial™ Social Care Coordinator to Tackle Social Determinants of Health (SDOH)

Technology helps power whole-person healthcare through earlier interventions

DALLAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision®, a leading provider of digital care management solutions and services, has announced the release of Aerial™ Social Care Coordinator, a cutting-edge solution designed to provide health plans and healthcare providers with immediate and invaluable insight into individuals' social determinants of health (SDOH) barriers. With this technology, connecting individuals to the appropriate resources is fast and effective while ensuring that care teams can close the loop on referrals.

Medecision® is a digital care management company whose solutions and services are used by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 42 million people nationwide. AerialTM, a HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution from Medecision, seamlessly connects the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer engagement while creating efficiencies to reduce costs and support effective care, case, and utilization management. (PRNewswire)

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has indicated that health equity and social needs will continue to be a major focus in Star Ratings in the near future, including new measures expected by 2026. Health plans and healthcare providers need to prepare for how they will effectively intervene when individuals have social barriers impacting healthcare outcomes. Aerial enables organizations to identify, engage, and support individuals with elevated social risks to drive gap closure and member retention.

"At Medecision, we are all about harnessing digital innovation to bring a transformational change to healthcare," explained Kenneth Young, president and CEO of Medecision. "Health plans and providers rely on our platform, Aerial, to help improve outcomes while reducing costs. With real-time data access, advanced analytics, and now social determinants of health (SDOH) functionality, Aerial has the potential to make healthcare more patient-centric, accessible and efficient."

The solution helps care teams act on SDOH information more quickly and effectively by:

Moving away from the traditional 90-day stale data model toward a more dynamic and

real-time approach to accessing SDOH data and identifying and addressing SDOH needs.

Connecting individuals to high-quality community resources, such as through collaboration with findhelp , the nation's leading social care referral network. This allows navigators to close care gaps by addressing social drivers including transportation, food insecurity, housing supports, and pharmacy prescription delivery.

Leveraging the most effective engagement tactics based on individuals' preferences and ensuring timely interventions occur when, where, and how they need them most.

Tracking referral status in real-time to close the loop on SDOH referrals and measure the impact on Star Ratings, consumer satisfaction, and other organizational and compliance goals.

Aerial Social Care Coordinator is the latest technology developed by Medecision, known for its innovative approach to improving care delivery and reducing costs. By seamlessly connecting the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer experiences, the company helps drive performance and solve complex challenges .

Medecision recently launched a new report to help health plans and providers navigate their SDOH identification and intervention challenges: A New Dawn for the Healthcare Industry's SDOH Strategy.

About Medecision

Medecision ® is a digital care management company whose solutions and services are used by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 42 million people nationwide. AerialTM, a HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution from Medecision, seamlessly connects the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer engagement while creating efficiencies to reduce costs and support effective care, case, and utilization management. Aveus , Medecision's professional services division, helps business leaders solve complex challenges and drive better performance, leaving organizations more capable. To learn more about Medecision, visit medecision.com .

For more information:

John Gonda

616-309-4888

JGonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medecision