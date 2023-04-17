Doctor's Best Joins Forces with the Council for Responsible Nutrition and the United Natural Products Alliance

Leading, Science-Based Nutritional Supplement Company Aligns with Key Organizations to Help Protect Consumers

TUSTIN, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best Inc., a leading nutritional supplements company, announced today a membership affiliation with two major industry associations, the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) and the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA). The new memberships reinforce Doctor's Best's ongoing initiatives, geared toward empowering consumers with access to high-quality supplements and science-based information.

"We want to support the natural products industry and ensure that the public has access to dietary supplements as well as the freedom to make safe choices about how to maintain good health," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "Nearly every day, new science emerges around the health benefits of supplementation, including their complementary effects when taking some prescription medication."

CRN is a trade association representing more than 200 dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and companies providing services to those manufacturers and suppliers.

"Our members hold themselves to high standards," said Carl Hyland, vice president of member development at CRN. "They not only comply with a host of federal and state regulations governing dietary supplements and food, but they also agree to adhere to additional voluntary guidelines as well as to CRN's Code of Ethics. We are thrilled that Doctor's Best has joined our membership, demonstrating they are taking an active role in responsible supplementation to help deliver better health and nutrition to the consumer."

UNPA is an international association representing more than 100 best-in-class natural products, dietary supplement, functional food, and related service companies that share a commitment to providing consumers with natural health products of superior quality, benefit and reliability. The alliance continues to take a leadership position in state and federal legislative and regulatory issues and industry best practices.

"We are delighted to welcome Doctor's Best to our association; a gold-standard company in the natural supplements industry," said Loren Israelsen, president of UNPA. "Their commitment to improving the natural products industry as a whole and investing in consumer choice and information aligns tightly with our mission."

As part of their ongoing initiatives, Doctor's Best will continue to propel the conversation on responsible supplementation by supporting legislative efforts from their membership associations and by continuing to provide the latest findings in supplemental science to consumers. For more information on Doctor's Best, please visit drbvitamins.com.

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside of the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products and has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety and clinically-studied efficacy. All of Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products can be found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit drbvitamins.com.

The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), founded in 1973, is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing more than 200 dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and companies providing services to those manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to complying with a host of federal and state regulations governing dietary supplements and food in the areas of manufacturing, marketing, quality control and safety, our manufacturer and supplier members also agree to adhere to additional voluntary guidelines as well as to CRN's Code of Ethics. For more information, visit www.crnusa.org. Follow us on Twitter @CRN_Supplements and LinkedIn.

The United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) is an international trade association representing nearly 100 leading natural products, dietary supplement, functional food, scientific and technology and related service companies that share a commitment to provide consumers with natural health products of superior quality, benefit and reliability. Founded in Utah in 1992, UNPA was instrumental in the passage of the 1994 Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and continues to take a leadership position in legislative and regulatory issues and industry best practices. Visit www.unpa.com. Follow us on twitter @UNPANational and LinkedIn.

