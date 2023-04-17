Wellstar Health System Partners with CLEAR to Empower Patients to Take Control of their Health Information & Enhance the Consumer Experience

Wellstar and CLEAR will develop and roll out a series of innovative integrations

MARIETTA, Ga., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellstar Health System , one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, is collaborating with CLEAR , the secure identity company, focused on optimizing Wellstar consumers' digital and physical healthcare experiences. Wellstar will embed secure identity verification Powered by CLEAR technology to provide patients with secure and easy access to their personal health information.

Using the Powered by CLEAR platform will provide a seamless and secure experience by eliminating the need for patients to manually re-enter biographic data with each interaction. Wellstar expects the partnership with CLEAR will save patients time, reduce help desk calls and operational costs, improve security, lower fraud risk, and drive consumer adoption and engagement across the health system's digital ecosystem.

"This exclusive partnership will open the door to new innovations that make accessing care easier and experiences curated in the moments people need them most," said Hank Capps, M.D., FAAFP, Wellstar's Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer. "As we continue to build future care models that blur digital to brick and mortar experiences, we need advanced capabilities and constant innovation. We are excited to roll-up our sleeves with CLEAR and design that future together."

"CLEAR's partnership with Wellstar marks another important step as we work to replace the clipboard and improve the patient experience," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "We're excited to power safer, easier experiences - physically and digitally - for Wellstar patients across their healthcare journey."

Catalyst by Wellstar, a first-of-its-kind innovation company and venture firm, will support the partnership with CLEAR to accelerate innovation.

Powered by CLEAR enables frictionless confirmation of your identity and credentials to make everyday experiences safer and easier – transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether CLEAR's 15 million members are networking online , visiting a doctor , checking into a hotel , renting a car , or cheering on their favorite sports team , they can frictionlessly affirm their identity with CLEAR — for free — wherever life takes them. New users can simply enroll once to verify anywhere in our Powered by CLEAR network.

In Georgia, CLEAR operates its signature expedited identity verification lane at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). CLEAR also operates a free, dedicated entry lane at State Farm Arena to help fans get into games and events faster.

ABOUT WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM

At Wellstar, people are at the center of everything we do. By listening actively to what people want, need and expect from their healthcare, Wellstar is able to provide "More than Healthcare. PeopleCare." — at every age and stage. Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members, Wellstar provides access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 9 hospitals; 400+ medical office locations; 7 cancer centers; 84 rehabilitation centers; 3 hospice facilities; 1 retirement village; 34 imaging centers; 18 urgent care locations; and 5 health parks. As one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, Wellstar is growing our services, capabilities, and ability to meet evolving patient needs. Our passion for people extends into the communities we serve. As a nonprofit health system, we thoughtfully reinvest annually in prevention and wellness programs, as well as charity care for eligible patients. Our Wellstar Foundation also supports our mission to enhance the health and well-being of every person we serve with funding for equipment, services, and programs that provide more than healthcare. To learn more about how Wellstar is always listening, learning, and tailoring care to meet patients' individual needs, visit Wellstar.org .

ABOUT CATALYST BY WELLSTAR

Catalyst by Wellstar is the first-of-its-kind innovation company and venture firm created and operated within a health ecosystem to holistically address healthcare disruption by harnessing problems, building solutions, deploying capital, and establishing strategic partnerships across industries. Visit Catalyst.wellstar.org to learn more.

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 15 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com or clearme.com/healthcare .

