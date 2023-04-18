The 2023 Boating Sanya & Sanya International Wine and Spirits Fair Concludes with Fruitful Results

SANYA, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Held from April 13th to 17th, the 2023 Boating Sanya & Sanya International Wine and Spirits Fair has wrapped up with resounding success. The event spanned a total exhibition area of 14,600 square meters on water and land, showcasing nearly 600 renowned brands of yachts and boats, water sports equipment, wine and spirits from China and around the world. The five-day event marked the global debut of internationally acclaimed yacht and wine brands, and for the first time, the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB), one of the most prestigious wine competitions worldwide, held its award ceremony for the China region in Sanya.

By combining Sanya's natural resources with the thriving yacht industry, the 2023 Boating Sanya exhibition is uniquely presented on both water and land. The water area showcases a diverse array of yachts and boats from prominent brands such as Heysea Yachts, Azimut Yachts, MOANA YACHTS, Nautique Boats, and Leopard Catamarans. Of particular note, Heysea debuted its Seaview 56 globally, and the Azimut Grande S10 completed its first visit to the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP).

The Sanya International Yacht Center also made its debut as the main venue of the exhibition. The center is a comprehensive project, making it an ideal location for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Yacht Summit Forum, which was held during the exhibition and brought together industry professionals to explore opportunities for the industry.

2023 Sanya International Wine and Spirits Fair (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Sanya International Wine and Spirits Fair featured award-winning wineries and brands from more than 20 countries and famous wine and spirit-producing regions. The fair showcased an impressive selection of wines and spirits, with over 800 brands from 24 wineries carefully selected by the Shanghai International Wine Challenge (SIWC), 60 brands from 10 wineries selected by the CMB, and 75 brands introduced by CNSC Duty Free Sanya. In total, nearly 1,000 wine and spirits brands were exhibited, making the fair an extraordinary event for wine and spirits enthusiasts.

During the fair, Sanya Tourism Promotion Board (STPB) collaborated with SIWC to invite renowned wine experts Julien Boulard, Leon Liang, and Dai Xiaoqun to share their knowledge and experience in wine-tasting with wine enthusiasts. STPB also invited Hong Kong entrepreneurs, association representatives, and celebrities such as Alex Fong and Kara Wai to visit Sanya and participate in the event. This was part of STPB's effort to deepen cultural communication and drive economic cooperation between Hainan and Hong Kong.

One noteworthy event during the fair was the CMB award ceremony, during which 15 grand gold, 83 gold, and 62 silver medals were awarded. The CMB is recognized as one of the world's three most authoritative international wine competitions, commonly referred to as the "Oscars" of the wine industry and the "Olympics" of wine events.

"The CMB awards ceremony has attracted hundreds of well-known domestic and foreign companies and guests to gather in Sanya, creating more opportunities for cooperation and adding to the city's business possibilities," said Albert Yip, director general of STPB, "We warmly welcome wine and spirits companies to invest and establish businesses in Sanya. Also, we sincerely invite more exhibition organizers to consider Sanya as an event location, as after years of rapid development, the city has emerged as a stylish, diverse, and dynamic international destination."

With the event as a new starting point, Sanya will leverage its resources and continue to provide immersive experiences that enhance its competitiveness as an international tourist destination by combining exhibitions, festivals, competitions, and performances.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanya Tourism Promotion Board