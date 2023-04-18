Custom Indexing and Thematic Portfolio Construction Company ALLINDEX Selects BridgeFT's WealthTech API as its Primary Source for Data Aggregation

ALLINDEX's Platform Leverages Multi-Custodial Data from BridgeFT's WealthTech-as-a-Service Offering to Fuel the Swiss-Based Company's Growth in North America.

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeFT, a cloud-native, API-first wealth infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, fintech innovators, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients, announced today that ALLINDEX, a high-growth, global custom indexing and thematic portfolio construction platform, has selected BridgeFT's WealthTech API as its primary source for multi-custodial data aggregation.

BridgeFT (PRNewswire)

Through its comprehensive and user-friendly investment platform, ALLINDEX is bringing personalized investment solutions to a diverse class of investors, expanding its availability beyond the ultra-wealthy by offering a white-labeled, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, with both B2B and B2B2C functionalities. Based in Switzerland, ALLINDEX has had success throughout Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as with several U.S.-based clients.

"ALLINDEX is an innovative fintech solution making direct indexing and personalized investing available to a much wider investor base, beyond traditional high-net-worth clients," said Joe Stensland, BridgeFT's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to support ALLINDEX by simplifying and streamlining its connectivity to custodians and back-office providers and look forward to powering the company's U.S.-based growth."

BridgeFT's WealthTech API is the industry's first WealthTech-as-a-Service platform offering a single, open API to trade-ready, multi-custodial data, analytics, and applications. WealthTech API removes the need for individual data feeds from a range of custodians and back-office providers, allowing wealth management firms and FinTech companies to create differentiated, next generation wealth management applications.

That made BridgeFT the ideal partner as ALLINDEX began offering its comprehensive solution to the North American market, further accelerating its U.S.-based strategy. Indeed, BridgeFT is providing ALLINDEX with all the critical data infrastructure it needs, allowing ALLINDEX to focus on product enhancements and its user-friendly and scalable interface, with a particular focus on tax-loss harvesting, values-based investing, ESG, thematic investing, and bespoke tilts for specialized strategies. "In prior roles, I had to work directly with custodians to build individual connections," said ALLINDEX CEO Christian Kronseder. "Setting up connectivity to multiple providers with legacy infrastructure is a very big undertaking, and the work BridgeFT has done has magnified our innovations by reducing our time to market by months, if not years. We don't have the resources or time to take on this endeavor, and BridgeFT provides the versatile solution we need to capitalize on opportunities that will help us meet our growth goals. We can focus on differentiating our offering to the U.S. market, with confidence that all of our mission-critical data infrastructure is being capably handled by our partners at BridgeFT."

BridgeFT provides ALLINDEX with connectivity to all major custodians and back-office providers, enabling its users to automatically incorporate essential account and investment data to create portfolios and using existing indexes. Once connected, financial advisors, investment managers and end clients have access to allocations using existing models and products, or they can create customized portfolios or rule-based strategies, choosing from either standard indices or new ones, some of which are generated via machine learning. These bespoke allocations then serve as the basis for separately managed accounts, ETFs or structured products.

Beyond providing connectivity, BridgeFT also provides a one-of-a-kind experience via its fully integrated WealthTech ecosystem. This allows ALLINDEX to tap deeper into all the potential connectivity BridgeFT offers through its partnerships within the wealth management solutions marketplace.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first Wealth Infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, FinTech innovators, TAMPs, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. Leading financial services firms and technology companies trust BridgeFT to power their digital wealth management ecosystems and automate critical back-office operations—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor solution to the industry's only WealthTech-as-a-Service platform offering open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed to power next generation wealth management applications. For more information, visit bridgeft.com .

Contact

For BridgeFT

media@bridgeft.com

ALLINDEX logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridge Financial Technology