JACK LINK'S CREATES WILD CARGO SHORTS DESIGNED FOR TRAIL SNACKING TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL PARK WEEK

The brand is also honoring national parks with a $10,000 contribution to National Parks Conservation Association

MINONG, Wis., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once a mainstay of 90s and early aughts fashion, cargo shorts are making a comeback in a big way, fitting in with a "gorpcore" trend that focuses on utility. To celebrate National Park Week, Jack Link's is adding jerky to the gorp—which stands for good ol' raisins and peanuts—by creating limited-edition cargo shorts perfect for stashing meat snacks. The Jargo (jerkified cargo) Shorts feature an astounding 20 pockets custom fit to hikers' favorite meat snacks for the trails.

"Name a snack better suited to trail walks than jerky and beef sticks; I'll wait," said Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, Senior Brand Director, Jack Link's. "In all seriousness, we're excited to celebrate the official kick off to national park season with a pair of shorts that solves the conundrum of where to store an abundance of protein snacks while taking in the great outdoors."

The ultra-limited run of Jargo Shorts will be available to purchase on the Jack Link's website for $63, nodding to the number of sites with "National Park" in the name, starting at noon CT on April 30 as National Park Week comes to a close. The shorts come equipped with a summer supply of Jack Link's meat snacks and a National Parks annual pass.

To further honor these treasured lands, Jack Link's is making a $10,000 contribution to National Parks Conservation Association, whose mission is to protect and enhance America's National Park System for present and future generations.

To learn more about Jack Link's Jargo Shorts, visit jacklinks.com/jargoshorts.

About Link Snacks, Inc. ("Jack Link's")

Link Snacks is the #1 Meat Snack brand in the U.S. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of quality, safety and innovation. The company is made up of passionate team members who share an uncompromising commitment to delivering awesome products. Sold in more than 40 countries, the Link Snacks' family of companies owns a portfolio of brands that includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, MATADOR®, BiFi®, and Peperami®. www.jacklinks.com

