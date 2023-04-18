LG EARNS TOP RATING IN NEWLY EXPANDED B2B SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT PROGRAM

MindClick 'Leader' Rating Reaffirms LG Business Solutions' Sustainability Leadership as Program Expands to Include Many More Hospitality Brands and New B2B Areas

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has been singled out as the only supplier of commercial displays recognized for environmental sustainability excellence in the foremost third-party assessment of suppliers to the U.S. hospitality industry and, for the first time, other vertical markets.

As the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program (MSAP) was expanded significantly to encompass many more brands of leading hotels and resorts, LG Electronics received the highest possible rating for the eighth consecutive year. For the first time, evaluations of the production and life cycle impacts of products also extended beyond hospitality, with MindClick naming LG a "Leader" in display products for other vertical markets that include healthcare TVs and cruise ship TVs, as well as digital signage displays and small monitors used in various industries.

Announced just in time for Earth Day, a "Leader" rating demonstrates LG's "exemplary use of environmentally and socially responsible practices throughout the lifecycle of all product lines, from material choice to end-of-life solutions," according to MindClick, which validates participants' operations through a rigorous audit process. The MSAP is an annual manufacturer assessment evaluating the sustainability of product lifecycles. Previously, only suppliers to Marriott International participated in the assessment, but the program has expanded to include more suppliers, and their results are shared to additional brands, ownership groups and purchasing agents, such as Four Seasons, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt, SH Hotels, Xenia Hotels and more.

The assessment program evaluates products based on environmental and social metrics such as energy use, carbon emissions, water reduction, and human and labor rights. It also measures metrics such as carbon footprint from product use and distribution, recyclability, sustainable materials use and avoidance of chemicals of high concern. Ratings are based on products the vendor submits for consideration and those products are recognized in one of three rating levels: Starter, Achiever or Leader.

"MindClick's recognition of LG Electronics as a Leader in sustainable business practices is even more significant this year, following the 2023 assessment's expansion that includes many more suppliers in the hospitality industry and beyond," said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America. "LG is committed to reducing the environmental impact of our products while improving and innovating user experiences. We strive each day to be a responsible corporate citizen, and MindClick's evaluation of our leadership provides validation of the sustainability practices and policies we live by."

Commercial TVs and displays from LG Business Solutions serving key U.S. business-to-business markets earned Leader status in seven key categories:

"Manufacturing Environmental" through efforts to measure and reduce energy and water usage, waste and carbon emissions in LG's Mexicali and Reynosa, Mexico facilities.

"Manufacturing Social" with required human and labor policies including zero tolerance for forced or compulsory labor, discrimination, child labor and human trafficking.

"Packaging" that includes use of sustainable raw materials, is recyclable, and is optimized to minimize packaging material.

"Distribution" through the use of transportation carriers that are EPA SmartWay certified.

"Health" based on products' materials and chemical compositions positively contributing to user health.

"Facilities" by ensuring product designs help reduce power and water usage, as well as reducing waste.

"End of Use" with products that are recyclable and have defined end-of-life solutions.

For a high-res image, click here .

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

View original content:

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA