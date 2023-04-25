Alcami Completes cGMP Biostorage Expansion in New Hampshire

Expands cold storage and ICH stability storage in Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, N,C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the completion of Phase III expansion of its cGMP biostorage facility located in Amherst, New Hampshire. With the completion of the third and final phase, a total of 160,000 ft² of ambient cGMP biostorage capacity with 21,000 pallet locations is now fully operational to support a variety of cGMP client storage needs.

Alcami logo (PRNewsFoto/AAIPharma Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"The successful on-time completion of this expansion project enhances Alcami's ability to support our biopharma clients' increasing demand for secure and reliable cGMP storage needs," commented Timothy Compton, Chief Business Officer at Alcami.

In addition to the expansion in Amherst, Alcami has added nearly 10,000 ft³ of -20 ˚C cold storage capacity and over 12,000 ft³ of ICH stability storage in Massachusetts.

"We continue to expand across all of our locations to provide our customers with streamlined solutions in support of their products and the patients they serve," added Mr. Compton.

Alcami now offers 440,000 ft² of biostorage capacity across four US locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, with a fifth site coming online later this year in North Carolina. Alcami's biostorage service offering provides clients with high-quality, secure, and reliable cGMP storage capacity for a wide range of cGMP temperature storage conditions from ≤-135˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions for vaccines, biopharma therapies, cell banks, tissues, pharmaceutical compounds, raw materials, components, and medical devices.

About Alcami Corporation

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

