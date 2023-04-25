Integrity Partners with Sellyei & Rundle to Expand Medicare Distribution and Access for Americans

Integrity's wide-ranging resources and best-in-class technology will empower Sellyei & Rundle to achieve even higher levels of service and support

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Sellyei & Rundle, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Tucson, Arizona, and led by Lisa Rundle, President. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Lisa Rundle is an amazing example of service — she takes the time to listen to and connect with her clients so she can truly support them with the best coverage for their needs," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Lisa quickly recognized that Integrity shares her same values of family, service, respect and partnership. The team at Sellyei & Rundle now gain a wealth of resources to draw upon. These include a nationwide network of exceptional partners who will encourage their growth, as well as best-in-class shared services and insurtech solutions that empower them to focus on what they do best. Partnership with Integrity will preserve the legacy of Sellyei & Rundle for years to come, and we're grateful they have joined the Integrity family."

With more than 40 years of industry experience, Rundle is well versed in how clients can utilize Medicare coverage to meet their healthcare needs. She discovered a passion for serving seniors after working as a sales manager for a leading insurance carrier and went on to found Sellyei & Rundle in 2002. From its inception, the agency has set a much-needed tone of peace and security for seniors entering retirement and transitioning to Medicare.

"This partnership with Integrity has been a wonderful meeting of the minds as I realized how closely Integrity operates with the same values we do," said Lisa Rundle, President of Sellyei & Rundle. "We treat our clients like family, and one of the major strengths of an Integrity partnership is that I get to continue to build those rewarding relationships. Medicare can be a very personal and sometimes even emotional product. The seniors we serve need our support and knowledge to help determine which policies and plans are the best fit for them — we become a trusted source our clients depend on for years. Integrity allows us to keep our hearts focused on what is best for each client. I'm thrilled to utilize Integrity's platform to provide that crucial guidance."

"Lisa is a truly remarkable leader who has been a consistent and trusted presence in her market for many years," said Zachary Markham, Managing Partner at Integrity. "Her industry knowledge and depth of experience are recognized and valued assets for seniors in southern Arizona. By working with Integrity, Sellyei & Rundle can continue to scale and meet the needs of even more seniors. I see nothing but service-centered growth and success ahead."

Rundle joins a prestigious group of industry peers who have banded together to holistically help Americans prepare for the good days ahead. With an unprecedented commitment to collaboration, Integrity's network of partners is pioneering new solutions designed to optimize insurance and financial processes, while protecting the life, health and wealth of American consumers.

Integrity is constantly enhancing its end-to-end insurtech platform to better serve agents and advisors. Resources and systems are streamlined into a cohesive platform available only to Integrity partners. Offerings include instantaneous online quoting and enrollment capabilities, sophisticated customer relationship management systems, access to MedicareCENTER and its Mobile App, as well as world-class marketing and advertising direction. Integrity also integrates administrative tasks for all partners through its centralized business services. These time-saving functions include support in areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, accounting, legal and compliance.

For more information about Sellyei & Rundle's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Rundle.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Sellyei & Rundle

Sellyei & Rundle, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, is an insurance agency focused on helping southern Arizona seniors find the best Medicare plan for their needs. Over the past two decades, Sellyei & Rundle has served over half a million clients. The agency's leaders and agents are renowned for their strong commitment to supporting their clients and treating each one like family.

Integrity’s wide-ranging resources and best-in-class technology will empower Sellyei & Rundle to achieve even higher levels of service and support. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC