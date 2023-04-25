Reprise Drives Category Innovation, Unveils the First Fully Integrated Platform for Demo Creation and Reprise Reveal™

Three products integrate seamlessly to provide a comprehensive demo suite, serving users across the enterprise

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reprise introduces the first fully integrated, interactive demo creation platform built to deliver the ultimate demo experience for enterprise presales, sales, marketing, and customer success teams. The platform includes a suite of products that deliver overlay, screen capture, and application cloning capabilities via an extensible architecture to meet the demo creation needs of the entire buyer journey.

As a part of today's launch, the company is announcing the addition of Reprise Reveal™ to the product suite. Reprise Reveal enables presales and sales teams to easily customize content in their applications on-demand, with no code required. Now, any presales and sales team member can easily layer images, text, charts and other demo elements on top of their existing live application, to expertly build and share demos with prospects, customers, and internal teams.

The Reprise demo creation platform is made up of three products: Reprise Reveal™, Reprise Replay™, and Reprise Replicate™. This combination of products allows sales and marketing teams to streamline the demo creation process, save time, optimize resources, and win more deals.

Reprise Reveal™ : easy customization of live demos by presales and sales teams for a first call

Reprise Replay™ : creation of interactive product tours and live demos by marketing and presales teams

Reprise Replicate™ : cloning of a full application to create a reusable, interactive demo sandbox

The power of the platform is in its integration and extensibility. Whether it's a website product tour, a live demo, or a custom sandbox environment, these products work together to ensure every team has the right demo solution to meet their needs, while having the flexibility to share and edit demos across teams.

"With hundreds of customers and millions of demos run, Reprise remains committed to leading the market and exceeding the expectations of our customers. Delivering this integrated platform provides go-to-market teams the flexibility to place powerful demos at the forefront of each stage in the buying journey," said Sam Clemens, CEO, Reprise. "From the initial product tour, to the first sales call, to technical demos, demo sandboxes, PoCs, and interactive product leave-behinds—our products work seamlessly together to allow enterprise storytellers to create the ultimate demo experience."

Built for the enterprise, the Reprise platform combines a SOC 2, Type 2 compliant, multi-layered information security program with features such as role-based access control (RBAC) that ensure a consistent, highly available and trusted user experience across every demo.

About Reprise

Reprise changes the way companies sell software. Sales and marketing teams use Reprise to replace traditional marketing and sales assets with interactive product demos. Reprise demos improve conversions, shorten sales cycles, reduce operational costs and increase sales revenue. Reprise's customers include the leading demo engineering teams at large enterprises worldwide.

Launched in 2020, Reprise has been recognized for its market leadership by Gartner, Forrester and G2 and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC and Glasswing Ventures. Reprise has served over a million demos to date for customers that include Cloudera, Pendo, ServiceNow and Zendesk.

