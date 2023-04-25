Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023.
The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per
Dividend per
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810)
$1,379.05189(1)
$0.34476(1)
May 12
June 15
Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6)
$1,408.44078(1)
$14.08441(1)
May 12(2)
June 15
Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5)
$2,036.34078(1)
$20.36341(1)
May 12
June 15
Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3)
$2,562.50
$25.625
May 12
June 15(3)
Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745)
$328.125
$0.328125
May 12
June 1
Series P Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAE9)
$618.75
$24.75
May 12
June 1(3)
Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695)
$296.875
$0.296875
May 12
June 1
Notes:
(1)
In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths
(2)
In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase
(3)
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
