CLOUDSUFI Establishes a Generative AI Innovation Lab Powered by Google Cloud to Enable Next-generation Autonomous Supply Chains

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLOUDSUFI , a Google Cloud Partner and business solutions company, launched its Generative AI Innovation Lab powered by Google Cloud. The new hub, with a capacity of over 500 qualified AI professionals, is focused on empowering enterprises to build and adapt Generative AI solutions.

"By combining Google Cloud's leading capabilities in Generative AI, Data Analytics, and AI/ML and CLOUDSUFI's Generative AI data-driven digital solutions, we are empowering next-gen autonomous enterprises," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud.

This Innovation Lab marks the next level of maturity toward CLOUDSUFI's vision to close the gap between human intuition and data-driven decisions. The Lab is focused on building solutions around supply chain modernization with industry flavor to impact the top line and bottom line and mitigate risk for enterprises. Customers will leverage next-gen AI models that analyze data from various sources, including sensors, social media, and other digital channels, identify patterns, optimize inventory and deliver sustainability. These AI models are based on state-of-the-art technologies such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), PaLM, LaMDa, and Transformer, capable of generating realistic data and app building by simulating complex scenarios, including structured and unstructured data like code, text, image, dialog, audio, and video.

"The launch of the Innovation Lab is a significant milestone for CLOUDSUFI, which has quickly established itself as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence. We have already worked with a number of high-profile clients to develop cutting-edge AI applications around data monetization along with Google. Now is the time to step up the game. It's time to provide the oxygen enterprises need to breathe and flourish. Data, powered by Generative AI, is the new oxygen. This new Innovation Lab marks our next level of maturity. We are creating new and different ways of thinking and experimenting to unlock data monetization and building autonomous supply chain solutions powered by Google Cloud," said Irfan Khan, President and CEO, CLOUDSUFI.

About CLOUDSUFI

CLOUDSUFI, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, is a global leading provider of data-driven digital transformation across cloud-based enterprises. With a global presence and focus on software & platforms, life sciences and healthcare, retail & CPG, financial services and supply chain, CLOUDSUFI is positioned to meet customers where they are in their data monetization journey.

