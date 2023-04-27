DOE Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations Awards $192M Support Services Contract to Management Solutions Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) has awarded a five-year, $192M Support Services contract to Management Solutions to support the review and monitoring of large-scale, clean energy demonstration projects.

DOE Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations Awards $192M Contract to Management Solutions Team

Under the contract, the Management Solutions team will provide programmatic support to OCED Headquarters and third-party advisors. Management Solutions, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, provides clean energy program management, project strategy and implementation, environmental remediation, training and assessment, and facilities management services for clients in clean energy, environmental, infrastructure, health care and nuclear industries.

Established in 2021 as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accelerate clean energy technologies from the lab to market to achieve the United States' climate goal of net zero emissions by 2050, OCED's mission is to deliver private-public partnership projects at scale to accelerate market adoption of new technologies for the equitable transition to a decarbonized energy system.

Management Solutions has more than 20 years of professional services experience supporting missions within the DOE Complex and will lead the team assembled for the contract to assist OCED in its mission to achieve the nation's climate goals. Subcontractors include minority-owned Navarro Research and Engineering, a leading provider of nuclear and environmental services across the US, and AECOM, one of the world's premier infrastructure consulting firms.

"I think everybody, regardless of your political view, can get behind things around clean energy, so it's been really fun to bring it back to the missional aspect of this with our staff," said Misty Mayes, President and Founder of Management Solutions. "And I think most of our staff believe this will be a legacy-building project. They want our kids and our grandkids to be in a clean energy environment and grow up around that." Listen to Mayes' full comments here.

Additional information about the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is available via the DOE website at https://www.energy.gov/oced/about-us.

About Management Solutions

Management Solutions is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. Providing professional services to a wide range of government agencies and commercial clients, Management Solutions specializes in program support for clean energy project strategy and implementation, environmental remediation, training and assessment, and facilities management. For more information, visit https://www.managementsolutionsllc.com/.

